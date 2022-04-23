Home / India News / Evening brief: Rajnath Singh issues tough warning to terrorists, and all the latest news
Evening brief: Rajnath Singh issues tough warning to terrorists, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion at 9pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Defense Minister Rajnath Singh.(AP)
Published on Apr 23, 2022 08:57 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

'Won't hesitate to cross borders...': Rajnath Singh talks tough to terrorists

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday issued a tough warning to terrorists thinking of attacking India. Read more  

'My resignation...': Rajasthan CM Gehlot on buzz around leadership change

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot said on Saturday that his resignation is permanently with Congress president Sonia Gandhi. Read more

Watch: How Virat Kohli reacted after getting out for 2nd straight golden duck, Twitter says ‘can’t see him like this’

Even before the 2022 season of Indian Premier League began, veterans and experts backed Virat Kohli. Read more

Beauty tips for bride and groom: Experts list what not to do before your wedding

From going on a strict diet to following a regular skincare, haircare or beauty routine. Read more 

Lock Upp: Kangana Ranaut laughs after forcing Prince Narula to dance with Azma Fallah, he wants the music shut down

Prince Narula entered ALTBalaji's reality show Lock Upp as a wild card entry earlier this week. Read more 

 

