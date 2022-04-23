Beauty tips for bride and groom: Experts list what not to do before your wedding

From going on a strict diet to following a regular skincare, haircare or beauty routine, brides and grooms can't help but prioritise their appearance weeks in advance before their wedding and we don't blame them but it is important to note that to glow on your big it, it is as crucial to pay attention on what goes inside the body as well as what is dabbed on the outside. The summer wedding season for 2022 is in full bloom and since a lot of brides and grooms are brimming with questions, we got a few experts on board to answer what beauty routine to do before the wedding or what not do before your big day to be safe and to make sure that your skin doesn’t have any reaction.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Debeshi Bhattacharjee, Clinical Cosmetologist and Founder of Lueur Aesthetics, advised, “Resurfacing skin treatments, bleach and new salon-based facials before 1 week and bleach can cause a reaction as few treatments have downtimes. So if there are any treatments you are planning, it’s better to do it a minimum of 6-8 weeks prior. Avoid any home remedies you randomly watch that you have never tried before. Any new ingredient might react. It's advisable not to try any new cosmetics a few days before the wedding. Treatments are recommended to start a minimum of 3-6 months prior to the wedding.”

Dr Karishma Kagodu, Plastic Surgeon, Founder and Managing Director of Dr. Karishma's Aesthetics (Kaesthetics), made a handy list of a few things that the brides and grooms-to-be can avoid, a few months before their wedding, to ensure that it goes nice and smooth and they look their best:

1. Do not consume too much caffeine, tobacco and alcohol.

2. Drink responsibly and consume mindfully because alcohol causes water retention and bloating. While drinking you may also tend to overeat , consume salty foods and junk food, all of which will affect your skin and may cause acne breakouts. Also, a hangover is not something you want to wake up to on your wedding day.

3. Smoking as we all know damages the skin by affecting your immune system. Toxins in the smoke damages collagen in the skin - causes premature aging , skin wrinkles, lip pigmentation. Smoking can worsen pre-existing skin diseases like psoriasis , eczema and other autoimmune skin diseases.

4. Plan a good skin routine with your dermatologist at least 6-9months prior to the wedding date.

5. If you are very close to the wedding date and still not worked on your skin – Try to get a good medifacial/hydrafacial a month before and a few days prior to ensure glowing skin.

6. Do not squeeze your acne: Squeezing acne leaves long term scars. It is advisable to meet your dermatologist or Cosmetologist and get your acne treated in advance with the right combination of medications, topical creams and skin acne treatments like chemical peels, carbon lasers and medifacials.

7. Do not stay up late: Your skin needs its rest and an 8 hour beauty sleep is the key to ensure your skin looks rested and non puffy , and ensures you don’t look exhausted, so get at least 8 hours of sleep, especially the week prior to your wedding.

8. Do not try new products: Trying new products at the eleventh hour can ruin your skin and cause chemical burns, breakouts, or irritation. Also, avoid any harsh scrubs or readymade dermabrasion creams that claim instant glow-boosting because they can cause random breakouts and acne.

9. Do not remove hair: Hair removal should be done at least a couple of days before your wedding day because it may cause breakouts and irritation.

Revealing the mistakes that one should avoid, when it comes to beauty and nutrition as you gear up for your wedding events, Dr Nishita Ranka Bagmar, Dermatologist, Medical Director and Founder of Dr. Nishita'a Clinic for Skin, Hair and Aesthetics, shared:

1. The most common mistake is getting wax on the body for the first time before the wedding and if you have never done it before, 90% of the time there is a chance that it will break out into an acne form rash on the back or the chest which is very difficult to treat in the last 2 to 3 days before the event. So, opt for other safer hair removal methods like laser and if you must wax, the recommendation is to at least try it before 2 to 3 months before your event and only if you have no rash then you can repeat it before the wedding again.

2. Another common mistake that we see people making is trying out new makeup products directly for the events. Test the products that you are going to be using for the wedding. Ask your makeup artist to keep you informed about the products they will be using and if any particular product has not suited you before, then you inform them about the same to minimise the risk of a rash during the wedding festivities.

3. A thing to refrain from just before the wedding is not to try any active ingredients in the last few weeks before the wedding. If you have never used something with active ingredients like Glycolic acid, Azelaic acid or retinol, trying it on just before the events or a few weeks before the wedding could lean into a little bit of purging or a rash. If you are planning to start a skincare routine, definitely start it at least 3 to 4 months prior. Do not start anything very close to the date.

4. A mistake that brides and grooms make are to bleach for the very first time very close to the event. A lot of times, bleaching of the face can lead to a rash, again which is slightly difficult to subside in a couple of days. Hence, if you have never done it before, do not do it close to the event or you can do it a few months prior to see how your skin reacts to it and only if it’s safe, try it.

5. Something else that you should not be doing prior to the event is trying any new chemical peels or any treatments in a clinic which could result in downtimes. Stay away from any laser or any peels which you have never tried before to minimise the risk of any unwanted effects and you do not end up in any side effect before the event. Do not try any new in-clinic treatments, you can always go on for a lot of medifacials and treatments which are safe and without any downtime to be on the safer side. These will give you a really nice glow as well.

6. Another important thing to not do before the wedding is plan a holiday, maybe a bachelorette or a lot of these pre-wedding shoots, which happen now in the sunlight. If you have an active tan or a recent tan then, whatever else you have done or all your skincare routine will go in for a toss and you will still not appear your best.

7. Do not stress too much before the event cause your whole skincare routine and treatments can go in for a toss and you could land up in trouble because of the stress or dullness. You will still not look your best. If you are planning your own wedding, which is commonly the case nowadays where the bride and the groom are very actively participating in the wedding, it is recommended to hand over all the wedding work to your friends and family a couple of weeks before the events so you can rest enough and get enough sleep and not stress too much about the event in order to glow well on your big day.

8. Stay away from a lot of junk foods, a lot of sweets, a lot of dairy products which can again cause breakout and can make the skin oily. A few weeks before the wedding is when you should start eating clean so that your skin and hair look their best on your big day.