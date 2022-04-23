Watch: How Virat Kohli reacted after getting out for 2nd straight golden duck, Twitter says ‘can’t see him like this’

Even before the 2022 season of Indian Premier League began, veterans and experts backed Virat Kohli to emulate his 2016 show after having relinquished his captaincy role at Royal Challengers Bangalore at the end of IPL 2021, but after eight matches in the 15th season, Kohli suffered two straight golden ducks, the second of which came against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday at the Brabourne Stadium. (IPL 2022 FULL COVERAGE)

It was in the second over of the game when Marco Jansen delivered a 140.5kph ball, pitched up around off. Kohli played hard hands to push it through the on side, but instead got a thick inside edge and the ball went straight into the hands of Aiden Markram at second slip. It was Kohli's second straight golden duck this season as he stood there in complete disbelief.

His previous came against Lucknow Super Giants just three days back. Overall, Kohli has been dismissed for a golden duck five times in his IPL career now.

Here is how Twitter reacted to the dismissal…

Earlier this week, after Kohli had suffered his first golden duck this season, former India head coach Ravi Shastri admitted that the 33-year-old needs a break from cricket.

"I am going straight to the main guy here. Virat Kohli is overcooked. If anyone needs a break, it's him," Shastri told Star Sports on Tuesday. "Whether it's two months or a month and a half, whether it's after [the] England [tour in July] or before England - he needs a break because he has got six-seven years of cricket left in him and you don't want to lose that with a fried brain."

"When I was [India] coach at the time when this first started, the first thing I said is, 'You have to show empathy to the guys,'" Shastri said. "If you're going to be forceful, there is a very thin line there, from a guy losing the plot as opposed to him hanging in there and giving his best. So you have to be extremely careful."