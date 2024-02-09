Evening brief: Rigging claims shadow Pakistan elections; Mayawati demands Bharat Ratna for Kanshi Ram, more news

Pakistan awaits the results of the general election as Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party (PTI) claims irregularities favoring Nawaz Sharif. PTI alleges discrepancies in vote counts, pointing to more valid votes than cast in NA-130 Lahore and an unusually high number of rejected votes in NA-151. Reports from NA-40 North Waziristan indicate open ballot stuffing. Despite the ongoing counting, unofficial tallies on local TV stations show independents leading in many constituencies. AFP reports PTI loyalists winning around 49 seats, while PML-N and PPP secure 42 and 34 seats, respectively, in the 266-member national assembly. Rigging allegations cast doubt on the electoral process. Dig deeper People monitor live election results on a screen in an electronic shop at a local market in Karachi, Pakistan, on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024. Vote-counting delays following Pakistan�s election on Thursday pointed to a disputed result as supporters of jailed former leader Imran Khan claimed a shock victory in a nation where the military retains a heavy influence on politics. Photographer: Asim Hafeez/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)

BSP chief Mayawati criticises the Bharat Ratna awards for overlooking Dalit personalities, emphasizing her demand to honour Dalit icon Kanshiram. Mayawati welcomes the recognition of PV Narasimha Rao, Chaudhary Charan Singh, and MS Swaminathan but asserts the need to honour Dalit figures. In a post on X, she urges the government to pay attention to neglected Dalit personalities. Earlier, BSP had advocated for Kanshiram's Bharat Ratna. BSP national coordinator Akash Anand stresses Kanshiram's contributions to empowering Dalits, minorities, and the exploited. The recent Bharat Ratna announcements bring the total recipients to 53, with five awarded in 2024, a notable increase. Dig deeper

The Latest News

India News

Global Matters

Entertainment Focus

Vidyut Jammwal's action-packed film "Crakk: Jeetegaa Toh Jiyegaa" promises intense stunts in its trailer. The story revolves around two brothers aiming to conquer the elusive action game "Maidaan," where one goes missing. Arjun Rampal, the game owner, declares himself the rule-maker. Nora Fatehi and Amy Jackson add to the intrigue. Fans praise Vidyut's merit, expressing pride and anticipation for the film. Directed by Aditya Datt, produced by Vidyut Jammwal and Abbas Sayyed, "Crakk" hits theaters on February 23, showcasing thrilling action and a gripping narrative. Dig deeper

Health and Lifestyle

Valentine's Day festivities now span eight days, prompting health-conscious choices amid indulgence. Mindful eating during celebrations helps maintain a healthy lifestyle and fitness journey. Opting for natural ingredients like fruits and dry fruits, choosing dark chocolate, and incorporating low-calorie snack recipes can enhance the celebration without compromising health. Abhilasha V, Chief Clinical Nutritionist at Cloudnine Group of Hospitals, shares five delightful and low-calorie recipes for Valentine's Day, including Strawberry Yogurt Bark, Cucumber Canapés with Smoked Salmon, Caprese Skewers, Dark Chocolate-Dipped Banana Bites, and Avocado and Tomato Bruschetta. These recipes offer a delicious yet health-conscious approach to celebrating the occasion. Dig deeper

That’s all we have at this hour in our evening briefing. Catch you tomorrow morning.