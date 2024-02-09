Man awarded 10 years rigorous imprisonment for planning terror attacks in Kerala

A special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Kochi on Friday awarded a ten-year rigorous imprisonment (RI) sentence and a fine of ₹1.25 lakh to a man for planning terror attacks in Kerala. The time the convict spent in jail would also be set off against the sentence awarded. (Representative file photo)

Riyas Aboobacker was convicted earlier this week for attempting to recruit persons for terrorist outfit ISIS and planning attacks in Kerala.

Aboobacker, a native of Palakkad district, was arrested by the NIA in 2018 as part of its probe into the Kasaragod module of ISIS and the disappearance of around 15 persons from the district who were believed to have migrated abroad to join the terror group.

He was found guilty under Section 38 (membership of terrorist group) and Section 39 (support given to terrorist outfit) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and section 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) by the court on February 7.

While Aboobacker (33) was awarded ten years RI and ₹50,000 fine each under the two UAPA sections and five years RI and ₹25,000 fine for the charge of criminal conspiracy, the court said all sentences would run concurrently.

During the hearing on sentencing on Thursday, the prosecution had requested maximum punishment for the convict for the offences he was found guilty of.

Two other accused in the case had turned hostile during the trial.