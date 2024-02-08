 Assam: Man sentenced to 25 years of imprisonment for raping minor girl in 2021 - Hindustan Times
Assam: Man sentenced to 25 years of imprisonment for raping minor girl in 2021

ByBiswa Kalyan Purkayastha
Feb 08, 2024 01:01 PM IST

The court has also directed the convict to pay Rs.10,000 as compensation to the girl, failing which his jail term shall be extended by another three months

Silchar: A special court in Assam’s Guwahati on Wednesday sentenced a man to 25 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping a seven-year-old girl in 2021, police said.

(Representative Photo)
(Representative Photo)

The man, who was 20 years old at the time, was arrested by the police following a complaint lodged by the family members of the minor girl in Guwahati.

He was charged under section 6 of the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) after the statement of the rape survivor.

According to the police, they submitted the charge sheet within three months of his arrest, and the court proceeded with a fast-track hearing.

Police said the man abducted the minor, her neighbourhood girl, took her to an abandoned area and raped her. He also threatened to kill her.

The court, after hearing both sides and cross-examining the evidence, found the accused guilty and sentenced him under the provisions of the POCSO Act 2012 to 25 years of rigorous imprisonment.

The court has also directed the convict to pay Rs.10,000 as compensation to the girl, failing which his jail term shall be extended by another three months.

The court also directed the district legal services authority to pay compensation of Rs.2 lakh to the girl.

© 2024 HindustanTimes
