 Chandigarh: Two men gets 5-year jail for snatching mobile in 2022 - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh: Two men gets 5-year jail for snatching mobile in 2022

Chandigarh: Two men gets 5-year jail for snatching mobile in 2022

ByTanbir Dhaliwal, Chandigarh
Feb 08, 2024 10:08 AM IST

A case was registered on May 2022 after a complaint of Class 12 student of Bapu Dham Colony, under Sections 379-A (intention to commit theft), 34 (common intention), 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) of Indian Penal Code, at Sector 39 police station

The district court on Wednesday convicted two men of Maloya Colony in a snatching case of 2022.

The convicts are identified as Suresh alias Yara, 22, and Rajnish Kalia alias Raji, 26, and court awarded them five years of rigorous imprisonment along with a fine of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>25,000 each. (HT File Photo)
The convicts are identified as Suresh alias Yara, 22, and Rajnish Kalia alias Raji, 26, and court awarded them five years of rigorous imprisonment along with a fine of 25,000 each. (HT File Photo)

The convicts are identified as Suresh alias Yara, 22, and Rajnish Kalia alias Raji, 26, and court awarded them five years of rigorous imprisonment along with a fine of 25,000 each.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

A case was registered on May 2022 after a complaint of Class 12 student of Bapu Dham Colony, under Sections 379-A (intention to commit theft), 34 (common intention), 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) of Indian Penal Code, at Sector 39 police station.

The complainant stated that on April 30, 2022, she was near the dividing road between Sector 38 and 40-D, when two men on scooter snatched her mobile phone and ran away.

During investigation, police arrested the convicts at a barricade, and found the stolen phone from them.

“The crimes of snatching are on the rise, and have instilled continuous fear in the minds of road users and pedestrians. The offenders leave no opportunity unturned to snatch a loosely held mobile phone, and flee away,” an additional sessions judge Rajeev K Beri observed.

The convicts pleaded in court for a lenient view while deciding the quantum of sentence.

The judgment says that the gravity of such offence of snatching patently had made the legislature to add Section 379-A of Indian Penal Code. “There is no mitigating circumstance on file warranting that the convicts in the present case be treated with leniency,” it added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On