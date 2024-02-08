Chandigarh: Two men gets 5-year jail for snatching mobile in 2022

The district court on Wednesday convicted two men of Maloya Colony in a snatching case of 2022. The convicts are identified as Suresh alias Yara, 22, and Rajnish Kalia alias Raji, 26, and court awarded them five years of rigorous imprisonment along with a fine of ₹ 25,000 each. (HT File Photo)

A case was registered on May 2022 after a complaint of Class 12 student of Bapu Dham Colony, under Sections 379-A (intention to commit theft), 34 (common intention), 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) of Indian Penal Code, at Sector 39 police station.

The complainant stated that on April 30, 2022, she was near the dividing road between Sector 38 and 40-D, when two men on scooter snatched her mobile phone and ran away.

During investigation, police arrested the convicts at a barricade, and found the stolen phone from them.

“The crimes of snatching are on the rise, and have instilled continuous fear in the minds of road users and pedestrians. The offenders leave no opportunity unturned to snatch a loosely held mobile phone, and flee away,” an additional sessions judge Rajeev K Beri observed.

The convicts pleaded in court for a lenient view while deciding the quantum of sentence.

The judgment says that the gravity of such offence of snatching patently had made the legislature to add Section 379-A of Indian Penal Code. “There is no mitigating circumstance on file warranting that the convicts in the present case be treated with leniency,” it added.