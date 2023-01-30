Evening brief: Kiren Rijiju slams PIL against Centre's BBC documentary ban, and all the latest news

Read Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Rijiju slams PIL against Centre's BBC documentary ban, calls it ‘waste of Supreme Court's precious time’

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Union law minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday slammed the petition filed in Supreme Court challenging the Centre ban on the BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Read more

To make file sharing easier, Google makes 2 ‘improvements’ to Meet: All you need to know

Google has made two ‘improvements’ to Google Meet to make file sharing in the video communication service, ‘even easier.’ Read more

Graham Reid steps down as India men's hockey team coach after World Cup debacle

Graham Reid has resigned as the chief coach of the India men's hockey team following their forgettable performance in the just-concluded 2023 Hockey World Cup. Read more

PagerDuty CEO quotes Martin Luther King Jr in layoff email, faces flak

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The CEO of a San Francisco-based tech company has issued an apology after quoting civil rights champion Martin Luther King Jr. in an email announcing layoffs, which was massively trolled online. Read more

Dasara teaser: Natural star Nani channels inner Pushpa in stylish first look. Watch

The teaser of Nani’s upcoming Telugu revenge thriller Dasara was released on Monday. Going by the visuals, the film looks like a rooted story about one guy from a small village rising up to fight for his people. Read more

Indian mom tries pretzels in Germany for the first time. Viral video shows her reaction

Every now and then, the Internet dishes out videos that capture people trying food items from countries other than their own and sharing their honest feedback. Read more

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

4 workout tips for a healthy heart

Maintaining cardiovascular health is very important to reduce the risk of heart diseases. Read more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON