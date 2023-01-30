Dasara teaser: Natural star Nani channels inner Pushpa in stylish first look. Watch

The teaser of Nani’s upcoming Telugu revenge thriller Dasara was released on Monday. Going by the visuals, the film looks like a rooted story about one guy from a small village rising up to fight for his people. The film also has a heavy Pushpa flavour in its setting but still stands out with its own moments. (Also Read | Keerthy Suresh rides a Bajaj scooter in wholesome BTS pics from Dasara)

The teaser opens with the introduction of a small village called Veerlapally, which is surrounded by piles of coal and one must really peek through to even have a look. Through the voiceover of Nani’s character, we are told that the people of the village are not addicted to liquor, whereas drinking is a tradition here.

Towards the end of the teaser, we hear Nani saying, "Bloody, I don’t care about the consequences. Let’s take the whole bunch down." He can be seen running in slow motion with an axe in his hand. In the last shot of the teaser, Nani cuts the edge of his own thumb and takes the blood and applies it on his forehead.

Going by the visuals, the film looks like it’ll have its share of extreme violence. The film has been directed by Srikanth Odella and it also stars Keerthy Suresh, Sai Kumar and Shine Tom Chacko among others.

SS Rajamouli released the teaser digitally. Other top actors such as Dhanush, Shahid Kapoor, Dulquer Salmaan, and Rakshit Shetty also shared the teaser in their respective languages.

Dasara is directed by Srikanth Odela and features a talented cast, with Sai Kumar, Samuthirakani, and Zarina Wahab in key roles. The music for the movie has been composed by Santosh Narayanan and produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri of Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Creations. The film is set to be released worldwide on March 30, 2023.

During the launch of the film last February, Nani described it as “pure raw, rustic, and adrenaline-rush of a film". The movie is set against the backdrop of Singareni coal mines near Godavarikhani in Telangana.

Nani has pinned high hopes on the film. He had said in a recent press interaction that Dasara will be a career-defining film for him. He said, “For a lot of people who’ve said I don’t work out of my comfort zone, this will be the answer. It’s a project that I have great expectations from and I’m sure audiences won’t be disappointed.”

Nani had two releases as a producer last year. He bankrolled the Telugu anthology Meet Cute, which was directed by his sister. He also produced Telugu investigative thriller HIT 2, which featured him in a cameo.

ott:10

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON