Keerthy Suresh rides a Bajaj scooter in wholesome BTS pics from Dasara

Keerthy Suresh has shared a few behind the scenes pictures from her upcoming Telugu film Dasara. She wrapped the film on Thursday and said it will be a feather in her cap. One of the pictures shows her in a saree, gearing up to ride an old fashioned Bajaj scooter. The other two pictures feature her sitting alongside co-star Nani in makeup and without makeup. Also read: Keerthy Suresh grooves to Vijay’s song at Anirudh concert, check out her fangirl moment

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Keerthy wrote, “Few films knock on your door and say - ‘Hey, I will be a feather in your cap’. That’s #Dasara for me. Love, Vennela #wrapup.”

Makeup artist Niyati Kothari commented on her post, “I have seen you give your heart and soul to this! cannot wait for the world to watch it. Thank you making me a part of this @keerthysureshofficial.” Fans also loved how Keerthy and Nani nailed their onscreen look while looking absolutely different in real life.

Dasara would mark newcomer Srikanth Odela's directorial debut. Set in the backdrop of Singareni coal mines near Ramagundam's Godavarikhani of Telangana, the film stars Keerthy Suresh as Vennela and Nani as Dharani. It is scheduled to hit theatres on March 30.

Keerthy also has Tamil film Raghuthatha lined up for release. The production house Hombale Films shared the film poster on social media with the caption, "Because The Revolution Begins At Home..." Suman Kumar, who worked as a writer on The Family Man series, is making his directorial debut with the movie. The film will present a funny and uplifting story of a young woman who finds herself as she goes on a challenging journey to protect the identity of her people and land.

Talking about Keerthy's role in the film, producer Vijay Kiragandur had said Raghuthatha is a comedy drama about a strong and determined woman who finds her unique voice by challenging norms, upholding her principles, fighting for them and eventually becoming an inspiration to everyone. "Through her trials and tribulations, you see her identity emerge. Presented comedically, the film promises to make every member of the family laugh out loud and introspect after. Keerthy is the perfect choice to play the lead given her talent and versatility and we’re happy to have her on board," he said.

(With PTI inputs)

