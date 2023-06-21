Evening brief: Rishi Sunak terms IndiGo-Airbus deal a ‘major win’ for UK's aerospace sector; and all the latest news

IndiGo-Airbus deal a ‘major win’ for UK's aerospace sector: Rishi Sunak Rishi Sunak has described the IndiGo-Airbus deal as a ‘major win’ for the United Kingdom's aerospace sector, saying that the agreement will help the UK's economy to grow. “This contract is a major win for our aerospace sector. @Airbus's deal with @IndiGo6E will be worth billions to the UK and support thousands of jobs across the country – helping to grow the economy,” the UK prime minister tweeted on Tuesday, a day after the two companies signed the contract. Read more UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. (AP)

Over three dozen rivers in Bihar dry up due to prolonged heatwave: Officials

More than three dozen rivers in Bihar have dried while in nearly two dozen rivers, the water is below gauge level due to the prolonged heatwave and delayed monsoon, the water resources department said. Officials said that the rivers, including Bagmati in Buxar, Chandan in Banka, Gandak in Gopalganj-Kuchaikot, Panchane, Chiraiyan and Paimar in Nalanda and Tilaiyya in Nawada- Hisua have dried up. Read more

Tere Ishk Mein first look: Aanand L Rai announces new film with Dhanush, reveals title on Raanjhanaa's 10th anniversary

Filmmaker Aanand L Rai shared the first teaser and also announced the title of his upcoming film where he reunites with Dhanush. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Aanand shared that the film has been titled Tere Ishk Mein. He made the announcement as their film Raanjhanaa clocked 10 years of release. Read more

'He may have felt hurt': CSK CEO's truth bomb behind Jadeja getting irked by 'Dhoni' chants, cryptic 'Karma' tweet

The rumours of rift between Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni that were circulating during the IPL 2023 have been quashed by Chennai Super Kings CEO Kasi Viswanathan. After CSK's captaincy conundrum last year which saw Dhoni relinquish the position to Jadeja before being made the captain again after a dismal start of the season, rumours of a difference between the two former India teammates were rife. Read more

