Evening brief: ‘Savarkarji helped British’, says Rahul Gandhi showing letter as proof, and all the latest news

Published on Nov 17, 2022 05:18 PM IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a press conference during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', in Akola district, Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. (PTI)
ByHT News Desk

'Savarkarji helped British...', says Rahul Gandhi, shows letter as proof | VIDEO

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi Thursday defended his remarks about VD Savarkar - that 'he wrote mercy petitions to the British and accepted pension' and that he did so 'because of fear' - and said 'I am very clear he helped the British'. Read more

Kia EV6 deliveries hit 200 so far; more units planned for this year

Kia India has delivered 200 units of the EV6 electric models to customers so far, twice the number initially planned for the entire year. Read more

Post-Covid epilepsy: Symptoms, causes, treatment of epilepsy in Covid survivors

Covid-19 can affect our body in various ways and some of its long-term effects are noticed months after the infection. Symptoms like dry cough, fever, fatigue, cough and cold, myalgia may be tip of the iceberg in many individuals as studies are now emerging how the deadly virus can attack our liver, kidney, brain, nervous system and change our lives forever. Read more

Bigg Boss fans call Archana Gautam the perfect antidote for Sajid Khan after she does this. Watch

Archana Gautam slept off and refused to perform the house duties that were assigned to her by the captain and ‘raja (king)’ of the Bigg Boss 16 house Sajid Khan. Read more

'What do you need these many breaks for? 2-3 months of IPL enough': Ravi Shastri against Rahul Dravid being granted rest

With VVS Laxman taking charge of the Indian cricket team as the interim head coach for their six-match series in New Zealand in place of Rahul Dravid, Ravi Shastri has questioned the decision of Team India's coaching staff being granted frequent breaks. Read more

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Thursday, November 17, 2022
