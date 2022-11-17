Bigg Boss fans call Archana Gautam the perfect antidote for Sajid Khan after she does this. Watch

Archana Gautam slept off and refused to perform the house duties that were assigned to her by the captain and ‘raja (king)’ of the Bigg Boss 16 house Sajid Khan. In a promo video of the upcoming episode released by ColorsTV on Thursday, Archana not only said she will do the chores when she wants to, she also asked housemates to not ‘bark’ in front of her. Sajid is seen telling everyone, if Archana does not perform her duties in 20 minutes of waking up, she will be punished in a different way – with all her clothes getting thrown in the jail area. Also read: Tina Datta asks Shalin Bhanot ‘tumko sharam nahi aati hai’ during fight on Bigg Boss 16

At the beginning of the Bigg Boss promo, Sajid told other contestants, “Duty toh mujhe karani hai. Baki log apni duties kar rahe hai toh apko (Archana) toh dand milega (I will make Archana perform her duties at any cost. Since others are doing their assigned chores, she will get punishment).” At one point, Shiv Thakare and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia are seen telling Archana to perform her daily house duties or face the ‘dand (punishment)’, which will be ‘Archana-style’.

Sajid, who is the current captain, said as visuals of contestants discarding Archana's clothes in the jail played, “She wants to play, we will also play." He is then heard saying in Hindi, “She thinks she is a superstar…” When Archana is lifted by contestants like MC Stan, Shalin Bhanot, Gautam Singh Vig and Shiv along with her mattress as she lay on it, she continues to not move. Even when the mattress is placed in the bathroom, Archana continues to rest on it with her face covered under a blanket.

Sharing the video, the channel wrote in the caption, “Captain ki baat naa maan kar kiya Archana ne revolt, kya hoga ab iss harkat ka parinaam (Archana revolted by not listening to captain, what will be the result of this action)?"

Fans of the show also reacted to her antics. “Archana is PERFECT for sajid," wrote one. "I hate Sajid and team you don't have right to touch anyone nor you can touch their clothes this show upbringing of Shiv Nimrat And Sajid how they plan and do disturbing thing so bad for archna hope God help her

Bigg Boss 16 airs on Colors TV at 10 pm from Monday to Friday, and at 9.30 pm on Saturday and Sunday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON