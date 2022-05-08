Home / India News / Evening brief: Sena, MNS in war of words over leaders' Ayodhya visit, and all the latest news
Evening brief: Sena, MNS in war of words over leaders' Ayodhya visit, and all the latest news

Here are today's top news, analysis, and opinion at 5pm.
MNS chief Raj Thackeray is scheduled to visit Ayodhya on June 5 (File Photo)(HT_PRINT)
Published on May 08, 2022 04:55 PM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi, Hindustan Times

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion at 5pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

'Lord Ram doesn't bless those...': Sena, Raj Thackeray cross swords over Ayodhya visit

Even before the heat of the loudspeaker row could die down, Shiv Sena and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena have now crossed swords over the visit of their leaders to Ayodhya. Read more

Leaves of all Kolkata corporation staff to be cancelled amid cyclone Asani alert

Leaves of all employees of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) are being cancelled to deal with any emergency in wake of cyclone Asani, mayor Firhad Hakim said on Sunday. Read more

Former NATO chief says Sweden, Finland should apply for membership ‘now’

In an interview to CNBC, Anders Fogh Rasmussen said this is because Russian President Vladimir Putin is ‘preoccupied’ with Ukraine and, therefore, would not be able to do anything about it. Read more

Watch: Kohli shakes his head in disbelief after third golden duck of IPL 2022; Twitter says, 'can't see him like this'

Kohli was dismissed on the first delivery of the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, as Jagadeesha Suchith picked the crucial wicket of the former RCB skipper. Read more

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: Twitter shares funny no-context spoilers. Can you decipher these?

Films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe are almost always loaded with spoilers. Ardent fans, who try to discuss the film online while trying to stay away from spoiling it, have found a middle-ground in no-context spoilers. Read more

 

Sunday, May 08, 2022
