Evening brief: 'Spend money on sweets', says SC on Delhi cracker ban hearing; all the latest news

Published on Oct 20, 2022 05:00 PM IST

The Supreme Court on Thursday turned down a petition by BJP MP Manoj Tiwari seeking urgent hearing of a plea challenging the blanket ban on firecrackers in Delhi.
ByHT News Desk

No urgent SC hearing on Delhi cracker ban; 'Let people breathe, spend money on sweets'

The Supreme Court on Thursday turned down a petition by BJP MP Manoj Tiwari seeking urgent hearing of a plea challenging the blanket ban on firecrackers in Delhi…read more.

‘Sorry to say…’: Mistry's 'two faces' attack on Team Tharoor over irregularities claims in Cong polls

Congress central election authority chairman Madhusudan Mistry on Thursday hit out at senior party leader Shashi Tharoor, who unsuccessfully contested the polls for the top post in the party…read more.

Why Prince William and Kate Middleton will do fewer public appearances now

Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton will enjoy a quieter time over the next few weeks, a report said. The couple has taken the decision owing to their recent hectic schedules, the Daily…read more.

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup weather forecast: 90 percent rainfall expected during IND vs PAK tie in Melbourne

India and Pakistan are set to start off their T20 World Cup campaign with a blockbuster match against each other on Sunday. The traditional rivals facing each other at the start of a major…read more.

Centre warns of Chinese phishing attacks this Diwali. Follow steps to stay safe

The Centre has warned users against a malicious festival-themed campaign targeting Indian customers in the form of suspicious links to Diwali gifts and prizes. The Indian Computer…read more.

Ram Setu song Jai Shree Ram merges religion and science; Akshay Kumar goes underwater on a mission. Watch

Akshay Kumar is a man on a mission as goes to deserts, climbs mountains, takes helicopter rides, and even goes underwater to seek answers in the new song from Ram Setu that was released…read more.

Tips to manage joint pain as winter approaches

Many people suffer from joint pain or stiffness as the temperature drops. Joint pain can aggravate with the change in weather and as the winter approaches it is important to take care of…read more.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
delhi diwali shashi tharoor kate middleton india vs pakistan
