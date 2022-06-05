Evening brief: Telangana BJP chief's threat to KCR over gangrape case, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Bulldozers will set things right: BJP leader's threat to KCR over gangrape case

Demanding the resignation of Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao over the alleged gangrape case of a minor, state BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar has given a bulldozer threat saying that bulldozers will come from Uttar Pradesh 'to set things here'. Read more

Video: ITBP scales Mt Abu Ghamin peak at 24K feet. 230 expeditions in 6 decades

An Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) team of mountaineers on June 2 successfully completed scaling the Mount Abi Gamin peak, which has an elevation of 24,131 feet. Watch here

‘Maharashtra maybe seeing 4th Covid wave, masks will soon become mandatory’

Maharashtra environment and tourism minister Aaditya Thackeray on Sunday said the state could be seeing the fourth wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, while urging people not to panic. Read more

‘When you need them to score runs, they all get out’: Kapil Dev slams Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul

Team India will return to action in the shortest format of the game on June 9, when the side takes on South Africa in a five-match T20I series. Read more

Hrithik Roshan is ‘shocked’ by ‘insensitive’ perfume ads: ‘Kudos to the viewers for calling it out’

On Sunday actor Hrithik Roshan took to his Instagram stories and reacted to the perfume advertisements that allegedly promoted rape culture. Read more

