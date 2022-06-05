Bulldozers from UP will set things right: Telangana BJP chief's threat to KCR over gangrape case

Demanding the resignation of Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao over the alleged gangrape case of a minor, state BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar has given a bulldozer threat saying that bulldozers will come from Uttar Pradesh 'to set things here'. Accusing the TRS of a conspiracy to shield real culprits, the state BJP chief said KCR and his son minister KTR had said drone cameras would alert whenever any such incident takes place. "...how come they failed now? Bulldozers will come from Uttar Pradesh to set things here," he said. Also Read: BJP MLA shares video 'proof' showing Hyderabad gangrape victim; 'How could you...', slam TRS, Congress

Minor girl is raped in Hyd, but no action is taken for 5 days. Conspiracy is going on to shield real culprits. KCR, KTR said that drone cameras will send alerts wherever any incident takes place, how come they failed now? Bulldozers will come from Uttar Pradesh to set things here — Bandi Sanjay Kumar (@bandisanjay_bjp) June 4, 2022

In Hyderabad gang rape, 4th accused, a minor, detained; one yet to be arrested

"Get ready to resign KCR, as I will prove with evidence that ₹2.52 lakh crore was given by the BJP government to Telangana. Like Sri Lanka became debt-ridden country due to 1 family, Telangana also became debt-ridden by Kalvakuntla family. Telangana govt can't even pay new pensions or salaries," Sanjay Kumar tweeted.

A major political tussle has broken out in Telangana over the alleged gangrape of a minor in the city's posh area Jubilee Hills. The BJP has claimed the involvement of an MLA's son and alleged that the TRS government is shielding the MLA.

On Sunday, the fourth arrest was made in connection with the case, in which five were named as accused. The arrests include three minors and an 18-year-old. Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan sought a detailed report within two days from the Chief Secretary and Director General of Police regarding the case.

Telangana BJP MLA Raghunandan Rao shared video proof of the involvement of the son of an AIMIM leader amid criticism that the video also shows the victim. The MLA said as a lawyer he was aware of the Supreme Court ruling and his proof did not reveal the identity of the victim.

