BJP MLA shares video 'proof' showing Hyderabad gangrape victim; 'How could you...', slam TRS, Congress

With the alleged gangrape case of Hyderabad emerging as a political flashpoint, BJP MLA Raghunandan Rao on Saturday released pictures and videos of the minor victim and a boy and asked the police to clarify if the boy in the photo was the son of an AIMIM MLA. Displaying s short video, he said it was not his job to investigate but as he was challenged to provide evidence, he produced the video. Also Read: In Hyderabad gang rape, 4th accused, a minor, detained; one yet to be arrested

Telangana Congress leader Manickam Tagore slammed Raghunandan Rao and questioned how he got access to a video that only the cops and the offenders are supposed to possess. Criticising the move, Tagore said the BJP MLA should be booked for compromising the identity of the victim.

Hyderabad gangrape: Why culprits' names 'guarded zealously', BJP's swipe at TRS

This led to a social media slugfest between Manickam Tagore and Raghunandan as the BJP MLA defended that the identity of the victim can't be established from the video. "Why does Congress always panic when their blood brothers MIM+TRS are in trouble? Evidence has been put out to nail the lies of police and force them to act on the involvement of MLA's son in Hyderabad Rape," he tweeted.

The Congress leader said the party does not care about 'cheap TRPs', it cares about the victim and her family and the Supreme Court guidelines. "Unlike for you, ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ is not just a slogan. Every sister & mother is Bharat Mata for us. Our fight is for truth," Manickam Tagore tweeted.

"You had shared the identification of Telugu daughter in public domain against Supreme Court order for your political gains and we won’t allow the daughter of Telangana to be insulted by Sanghis / TRS / Majilis . We won’t Sanghi’s/ Majlis to do match fixing," the Congress leader said.

The BJP MLA said as a lawyer he was aware of the Supreme Court guidelines and that the identity of the minor girl could not be made out from the clip.

TRS social media convener Krishank Manne said after the BJP leader shared the video of the girl, social media users started coming up with their theories shaming the victim. "What happened after BJP MLA Raghunandan released pictures of Victim with the Boy in Media?? Trial of the Girl and her Family has begun on Social Media! Why? Why drag girl into politics?" he tweeted.

