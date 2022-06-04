Hyderabad gangrape: Why culprits' names 'guarded zealously', BJP's swipe at TRS

BJP's Amit Malviya on Saturday took a jibe at the TRS over the recent gangrape case in which a minor has been gangraped in Hyderabad's Jubille Hills and asked why the 'name of the rapists' are being guarded. "TRS leaders who were chest-thumping after the extra-judicial killing of rapists in 2019 are whimpering," Malviya tweeted as the Telangana Police made two arrests on Saturday in connection with the alleged gangrape. Three out of five accused have been arrested so far.

Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay has written to chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao demanding a CBI probe into the alleged gangrape.

The incident took place on May 28 when the girl was returning home after a party in Hyderabad's posh Jubilee Hills area. The matter came to light after the girl's father registered a case against five persons. One suspect Saduddin Malik was arrested on Friday. Police said all the five culprits have been identified from the available CCTV footage and also from the statement of the victim.

Law protects identity of a rape victim. But in the case of minor girl’s rape in Hyderabad, names of the rapists are being guarded zealously. Afterall what is the compulsion? TRS leaders who were chest thumping after the extra judicial killing of rapists in 2019 are whimpering… — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) June 4, 2022

In 2019, four men accused of raping a woman doctor in Hyderabad, were shot dead by the Telengana police. It was extra judicial killing. Now when a minor is raped by boys from influential political families of the ruling coalition, all we hear is homilies from TRS leaders. Why? — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) June 4, 2022

A CCTV footage of the incident showed the girl was standing outside the pub. The boys she met inside the pub offered to drop her home but she was assaulted inside the parked car. Reports said her attackers took turns raping her while the others stood outside the car.

"In 2019, four men accused of raping a woman doctor in Hyderabad were shot dead by the Telangana police. It was extra-judicial killing. Now when a minor is raped by boys from influential political families of the ruling coalition, all we hear is homilies from TRS leaders. Why?" Amit Malviya tweeted referring to the Disha rape and murder case of 2019. A veterinary doctor was raped and murdered by four who were later killed in a police encounter when they were under police custody. A Supreme Court panel has recently said the encounter was fake.

As the recent gangrape incident brings back the horror of the 2019 incident, the BJP has upped its game in Telangana with party members staging a protest at the Jubille Hills Police station on Friday.

What we know about TRS's connection with one of the accused:

1. Telangana Police on Friday said the allegations that the state home minister's son-in-law was involved are baseless.

2. Hyderabad West Zone DCP Joel Davis said there were a lot of allegations that an MLA's son was involved. "As per the statement of the victim, CDR analysis, and the CCTV footage, he was not among those 5. We are still investigating for further evidence," DCP Joel Davis said.

3. It has been claimed that the car seen in the CCTV footage belongs to a TRS leader.

4. One of the arrests made on Saturday is the son of a local TRS leader, reports said.

