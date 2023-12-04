Evening brief: TN govt's response to cyclone ‘Michaung’; BJP in MP gears up for 2024 LS polls; and all the latest news
A shortlist of the biggest headlines, recommended stories, and a special collection of news events you should check out.
Severe cyclonic storm 'Michaung', positioned 90 km northeast of Chennai, has brought heavy rainfall to various Tamil Nadu districts. A red alert has been issued for north coastal Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Yanam. The cyclone is expected to move towards Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday after hovering near Chennai and Puducherry on Monday. Incessant rainfall led to internet disruptions and power outages. The Tamil Nadu government declared the closure of educational institutions in Chennai on Tuesday. The East Coast Railway canceled 60 trains, and Kempegowda International Airport in Bangalore received 33 diverted flights from Chennai. Chief Minister MK Stalin urged residents to stay indoors. The 12 Madras Unit of the Indian Army conducted rescue operations, and private companies in specified districts were advised to implement work-from-home arrangements due to anticipated heavy rains.
More on cyclone Michaung: Roads, railway tracks inundated in Chennai due to heavy rainfall amid cyclone 'Michaung'.
181 relief camps, NDRF & SDRF deployed for rescue ops in Andhra Pradesh as cyclone 'Michaung' rages on.
After a resounding victory in the Madhya Pradesh assembly elections, the state's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is gearing up for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. State BJP chief VD Sharma pledged to enhance vote share in all booths, employing the 'har booth par Modi' (Modi on every booth) campaign. The party aims to boost performance in areas that showed weaker results in the state elections. With 163 out of 230 seats, the BJP secured a substantial majority in the state assembly, with Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan leading the triumph. Former CM Kamal Nath, despite winning in Chhindwara, acknowledged the defeat and pledged support for state development in a meeting with Chouhan.
More on assembly elections: Uddhav Thackeray congratulates BJP for 3-state win in assembly polls; 'This is called democracy'.
On Cong defeat in 3 states, Kerala CM blames 'greed & lust for power'.
The Latest News
Loss due to anti-incumbency, impact of Covid, says MNF chief Zoramthanga.
Delhi leads in rate of FIRs of crimes against women, NCRB data reveals.
Fresh violence erupts in Manipur,13 found dead in village after gunfight.
India News
Six killed, six injured in road accident in Himachal Pradesh.
Congress Legislature Party authorised Kharge to pick next Telangana CM.
Global Matters
Spotify to sack 1,500 employees during its third layoffs round this year.
'Bharat is a statement of independence': Jaishankar emphasises building strong 'Bharat' narrative.
Israel says 'not trying to move anybody' out of Palestinian territories.
Sports Goings
India's T20I team secured a 4-1 series victory against Australia, winning the fifth match by six runs in Bengaluru. Despite posting a sub-par total of 160, Indian bowlers defended successfully. Mukesh Kumar's 3/32 and Arshdeep Singh's 2/40, including a crucial last over, sealed the win. However, the match saw controversy with questionable umpire decisions favoring India in the final over, drawing an unwanted remark from Matthew Hayden. Hayden's commentary on the wide ball and the umpire's accidental hit sparked criticism, with viewers questioning the necessity of his comments. Despite the controversy, India clinched the series.
Entertainment Focus
Hrithik Roshan unveiled the introductory poster of his upcoming film "Fighter" on Instagram, sharing a fierce and handsome look in uniform. Directed by Siddharth Anand and co-starring Deepika Padukone, the movie features Hrithik as Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania. The Lakshya director Farhan Akhtar and co-star Pooja Hegde praised Hrithik's appearance, while fans expressed excitement, describing him as the "Greatest of All Time." "Fighter" is scheduled for release on January 25, 2024, and marks the reunion of Hrithik Roshan with Siddharth Anand after "Bang Bang!" and "War." The film showcases Hrithik's intense fitness journey for his role.
Lifestyle and Health
Aromatherapy, utilizing essential oils, is gaining popularity for its potential to enhance well-being. Hrithik Roshan, in the film "Fighter," recently shared the significance of fragrances. Aromatherapy aids pain relief, sleep improvement, mental health, and overall wellness. Essential oils like lavender and peppermint, known for their calming effects, alleviate discomfort and enhance relaxation. Fragrances, linked to memories and emotions, contribute to happiness and nostalgia. Farhan Akhtar and Pooja Hegde praised Hrithik's fitness journey for the film. Essential oils such as lemongrass and eucalyptus offer various benefits, including mood elevation and muscle relaxation. Aromatherapy complements medical treatments and supports holistic well-being.