News / India News / Six killed, six injured in road accident in Himachal Pradesh

Six killed, six injured in road accident in Himachal Pradesh

ANI |
Dec 04, 2023 05:10 PM IST

Six people were killed and six others were critically injured when their vehicle fell into a gorge near Sunni in Shimla district on Monday morning, police said.

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], December 4 (ANI): Six people were killed and six others were critically injured when their vehicle fell into a gorge near Sunni in Shimla district on Monday morning, police said.

All injured are undergoing treatment in a local hospital at Sunni.

According to the information, a pickup truck was going from Kadharghat towards Sunni, carrying labourers from Kashmir. The accident occurred when the driver lost control over the vehicle and it fell deep into the gorge.

ASP Head Quarter Shimla Police Sunil Negi, while confirming the incident, said that Kashmiri laborers were traveling in the pick-up. Local people informed the police about this accident and with the help of villagers, the police took all the injured to Sunni Hospital where all the injured are undergoing treatment.

Three laborers died on the spot while another three were declared dead by doctors, police said.

Another incident occurred this morning in Vikas Nagar, Shimla, where a truck crushed four vehicles parked on the roadside.

However, fortunately, no one was injured in the accident; all four vehicles were badly damaged. At present, the police have registered the case and an investigation is going on. (ANI)

