Evening brief: UP puts Delhi NCR on alert after uptick in Covid cases in Noida, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

UP puts districts bordering Delhi on alert after uptick in Covid cases in Noida

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Days after the Delhi government lifted Covid-19 restrictions, including wearing of masks in certain scenarios, a fresh warning over a spike in infections has been issued for the national capital region (NCR). Read more

'Public's verdict accepted': BJP's Agnimitra Paul after loss to Shatrughan Sinha

The BJP's Agnimitra Paul said Saturday the party had accepted defeat in bypolls to the Asansol Lok Sabha seat and the Ballygunge assembly constitutency. Read more

Bengaluru to face power cuts on April 16 and 17: Here's a list of areas

Various areas of Bengaluru are scheduled to face power cuts this weekend, on Saturday, April 15, and Sunday, April 17. Read more

China: More than 23,000 Covid cases logged in Shanghai, more cities announce curbs

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shanghai on Saturday reported 3,590 new symptomatic Covid-19 cases, the highest daily increase, and nearly 20,000 asymptomatic infections for April 15 as more big cities in China implemented restrictions on movement and partial lockdowns to contain the Omicron-driven outbreak. Read more

The cutest picture from Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding stars the groom and his sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni

Actor Alia Bhatt shared a bunch of pictures from her mehendi ceremony with Ranbir Kapoor on Saturday. Read more

He's saying ‘I’m here too': Former cricketers want Rahul Tripathi in Indian team

Rahul Tripathi's match-winning knock against Kolkata Knight Riders created ripples in the Indian cricket fraternity. Read more

Puppy rescued from under debris in Ukraine reunites with human. Watch viral video

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A video posted by Anton Gerashchenko, adviser to the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, on Twitter has tugged into the heartstrings of people. Watch here

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail