UP puts districts bordering Delhi on alert after uptick in Covid cases in Noida
- Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath directed officials to put all districts under the national capital region on alert mode, according to an official statement.
Days after the Delhi government lifted Covid-19 restrictions, including wearing of masks in certain scenarios, a fresh warning over a spike in infections has been issued for the national capital region (NCR). The Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday directed officials to put all districts under the capital region on alert mode, according to an official statement.
The alert was issued after a meeting chaired by Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Covid-19 management in the state. The chief minister observed a significant rise in cases in neighbouring areas over the past few days, which has had an impact on the NCR districts.
Under these circumstances, the entire NCR has been put on alert, the statement said. Officials have been told to send samples from Covid patients for genome sequencing. Adityanath also asked them to speed up administering the booster dose of COVID-19 vaccines to all adults.
In the last 24 hours, Gautam Budh Nagar in UP's Noida reported 70 new cases. Ghaziabad reported 11 on Saturday. In the past three days, 31 per cent of all cases reported in the district have been children. The number is slightly lower at 21 per cent for other districts.
The chief medical officer of Gautam Budh Nagar on Wednesday asked the education department to report complaints of flu-like symptoms among students in Noida and Greater Noida schools.
The district reported 44 cases on Thursday, of which 15 were children. and 33 cases on Wednesday, of which 10 were children.
-
Startup mantra: Retrofit solutions to beat vehicle emissions
Amidst all the hype around electric vehicles and hydrogen fuel cell powered vehicles, three entrepreneurs – Irfan Pathan, Rizwan Shaikh and Shantanu Sonaikar – through their clean-tech startup Pi Green Innovations have developed a retrofit solution for existing conventionally-fuelled heavy vehicles, diesel fuelled generator sets and industrial boilers in order to reduce and capture hazardous particulate matter emissions and pollution caused every day.
-
Jayashri Jadhav of Congress wins battle of prestige in Maharashtra’s Kolhapur
The Congress's Jayashri Jadhav on Saturday secured a comfortable victory over the Bharatiya Janata Party in the by-election to the Kolhapur (North) assembly segment. Jayashri Jadhav is the wife of Chandrakant Jadhav, a local entrepreneur who won the seat in the 2019 assembly elections. Jayashri Jadhav secured 54.4% of the votes, defeating Satyajit (Nana) Kadam of the BJP by a margin of over 18,000 votes.
-
Bengaluru to face power cuts on April 16 and 17: Here's a list of areas
Various areas of Bengaluru are scheduled to face power cuts this weekend, on Saturday, April 15, and Sunday, April 17. Below are the areas that will face outages on Saturday, April 16: West Zone: Mudalpalya, Gangondahalli, Chandra Layout, Karidasarahalli, Sunkadakatte, Sannakki Bayalu, Raman College road, Vrushabhavathi Layout, Maruthi Nagara, Bhavaninagar, RR Layout, Kalyani Layout, Medsole Hospital road, Apurva Layout, Harsha Layout, Hospital road and BHEL road are likely to be affected.
-
Namma Metro: Why Tunnel Boring Machine ‘Lavi’ got stuck 200 times
Don't worry, we are talking about the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited's Tunnel Boring Machine Lavi had to go through before it could retire. The machine was interrupted 200 times before it could complete a 14-month trip on MG Road, which set back its deadline by two months. Dolerite is soft outside and much harder inside. This occurrence repeated itself 200 times when drilling the 1000-metre stretch.
-
Have Ola & Uber hiked fare charges in Bengaluru?
India's two most used ride-hailing apps Ola and Uber have reportedly raised trip fare charges in various cities across the country, including Bengaluru, amid soaring fuel prices. The head of central operations of Uber India and South Asia was quoted as saying by the Economic Times that, after listening to feedback from their drivers, Uber has understood that the current spike in fuel prices is burning a hole in their drivers' pockets.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics