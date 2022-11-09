Evening brief: Vande Bharat Express records four major accidents in first month of operation, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Four major accidents in one month of operation of Vande Bharat Express

Vande Bharat Express, the semi-high-speed passenger train, has recorded four major accidents in just one month of its operation this year. Incidents were majorly reported on the train’s Mumbai-Gandhinagar route, with an operational issue on its Varanasi-Delhi route. Read more

BSF shoots down Pakistani drone along border in Punjab’s Ferozepur

The Border Security Force (BSF) shot down a Pakistani drone along the border in Ferozepur district of Punjab late on Tuesday night. In a release on Wednesday, the BSF said personnel of its 136 Battalion heard the buzzing sound of the drone at 11.25pm and saw it entering from Pakistan into Indian territory near Gandu Kilcha village in Ferozepur. Read more

Who's winning, who's losing? A look at US midterm election results so far

Many key races in the US midterm elections have not yet been called as the US Senate is still up for grabs for both Democrat and Republican party. Opinion polls heading into election day had suggested that many of the races were going to be close and it could take some time to produce results. Read more

'Don't judge a fish for his ability to climb...': Ex-India opener's Twitter thread settles Pant vs Karthik debate

Dinesh Karthik or Rishabh Pant? Rishabh Pant or Dinesh Karthik? This appears to be the biggest question, at least to the outsiders, ahead of the India vs England T20 World Cup semi-final at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday. Read more

Katrina Kaif recalls huge fight broke out at her and Vicky Kaushal's wedding

Actor Katrina Kaif, who tied the knot with Vicky Kaushal last year, recently talked about how a big fight broke out at their wedding in Rajasthan. She appeared on The Kapil Sharma show with Phone Bhoot co-stars Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi earlier this week. Read more

Nokia is offering its premium smartphone on monthly rent: Report

Nokia has launched a special offer for its customers. The company's environmentally friendly smartphone, the Nokia X30 5G, is available for rent under this deal. This Nokia phone has a starting price of $520 (about ₹42,300), but customers can also use it by paying a monthly rent of $ 25 (roughly ₹2,033), a report from Hindustan Times sister publication - Live Hindustan states. Read more

Non-banking firm Five Star Business' IPO opens today for bidding. Check details

Non-banking financial firm Five Star Business Finance's initial public offering (IPO) worth ₹1,960 crore is set to open today for bidding for the next two days. The Non Banking Financial Company has fixed the IPO price band at ₹450 to ₹474, Livemint reported. Read more

Nora Fatehi flaunts her curvy frame and steals the show in deep-neck gown for Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa: All pics, videos

Actor and dancer Nora Fatehi's love for deep-neck and figure-hugging silhouettes has resulted in some incredible sartorial moments. Nora's closet is full of these style statements, which her fans witness during red-carpet events, glamorous photoshoots or casual outings in the bay. Read more

3-year-old swings from a mountain, internet is stunned by the video

Being a parent is a lot of responsibility. One is always looking after their child and stopping them from doing things that may cause harm or trouble. While parents sometimes might stop children from seeking adventures, a couple is changing such norms. Read more

Web story: Awesome benefits of being single

Makes you more independent. Read more

