Who's winning, who's losing? A look at US midterm election results so far

Many key races in the US midterm elections have not yet been called as the US Senate is still up for grabs for both Democrat and Republican party. Opinion polls heading into election day had suggested that many of the races were going to be close and it could take some time to produce results. It does look like a good night for Republicans but the “red” that they were expecting has not materialised so far.

Here are some key takeaways so far:

1. Republicans are on track to win the House

Read more: Do voters want Joe Biden to run for president again? Exit poll says ‘not really’

It appears Republicans are on track for a majority in the House of Representatives. The question, however, is how big a majority it will be for the party. With any majority, Republicans will be able to slam the door shut on the Democratic legislative agenda and ramp up investigations into the Biden administration.

2. Florida re-elects Republican Ron DeSantis

Four years ago, Ron DeSantis has won re-election by a comfortable margin and his victory could result in him launching a presidential campaign for 2024.

3. Mixed night for Donald Trump

Read more: Joe Biden's calls to Democratic winners as Republicans eye US Congress control

Donald Trump may not have been on the ballot papers but he backed almost all Republican candidates. Earlier, the former president made a brief speech from his Mar-a-Lago home and claimed an overwhelming victory for his endorsed candidates. Donald Trump may launch a new bid for the presidency next week following the midterm elections results.

4. Disappointment for Democratic stars

Beto O' Rourke and Stacey Abrams- Democratic stars- lost their statewide races.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON