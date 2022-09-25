Evening brief: What Ashok Gehlot said amid buzz about him quitting as Rajasthan CM, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

What Ashok Gehlot said amid buzz about him quitting as Rajasthan CM. Watch

Ashok Gehlot, who has emerged as a frontrunner in the Congress presidential elections, on Sunday spoke about buzz around him quitting as the chief minister of Rajasthan if he wins the presidential election. Read more

Oppo's ColorOS 13, announced in August, now available in 2 more smartphones

Oppo's ColorOS 13 mobile operating system, announced in August, has been released for two more smartphones of the company: Reno 8 Pro 5G and F21 Pro. The operating system, which, in this instance, was released in its beta version, is already present in the Chinese manufacturer's Find X5 and Find X5 Pro smartphones. Read more

'How about a bravery award?': Ashwin brutally takes down Billings, Anderson as England duo pokes fun at Deepti's run out

R Ashwin brutally criticised Sam Billings, James Anderson for their criticism of Indian Women spinner Deepti Sharma's run out vs England Women in the third ODI, at Lord's in London on Friday. Read more

Ayan Mukerji promises 'better dialogues' in Brahmastra Part 2 after Part 1 was criticised for 'cringeworthy' lines

Many viewers of Brahmastra said on social media that the dialogues, which used both Hindi and English languages, sounded awkward in the mythological film. Some also made fun of how Alia Bhatt's Isha keeps taking Shiva's name throughout the film. Read more

8-year-old uses father's ham radio to connect with ISS, Nasa astronaut responds

An eight-year-old girl recently connected with a Nasa astronaut aboard International Space Station (ISS) using her father's ham radio. And the out-of-this-world contact made people raise their eyebrows, and their conversation was all over social media. Read more

