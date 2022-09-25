Home / India News / Evening brief: What Ashok Gehlot said amid buzz about him quitting as Rajasthan CM, and all the latest news

Evening brief: What Ashok Gehlot said amid buzz about him quitting as Rajasthan CM, and all the latest news

india news
Published on Sep 25, 2022 04:54 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot.(PTI file photo)
Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot.(PTI file photo)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

What Ashok Gehlot said amid buzz about him quitting as Rajasthan CM. Watch

Ashok Gehlot, who has emerged as a frontrunner in the Congress presidential elections, on Sunday spoke about buzz around him quitting as the chief minister of Rajasthan if he wins the presidential election. Read more

Oppo's ColorOS 13, announced in August, now available in 2 more smartphones

Oppo's ColorOS 13 mobile operating system, announced in August, has been released for two more smartphones of the company: Reno 8 Pro 5G and F21 Pro. The operating system, which, in this instance, was released in its beta version, is already present in the Chinese manufacturer's Find X5 and Find X5 Pro smartphones. Read more

'How about a bravery award?': Ashwin brutally takes down Billings, Anderson as England duo pokes fun at Deepti's run out

R Ashwin brutally criticised Sam Billings, James Anderson for their criticism of Indian Women spinner Deepti Sharma's run out vs England Women in the third ODI, at Lord's in London on Friday. Read more

Ayan Mukerji promises 'better dialogues' in Brahmastra Part 2 after Part 1 was criticised for 'cringeworthy' lines

Many viewers of Brahmastra said on social media that the dialogues, which used both Hindi and English languages, sounded awkward in the mythological film. Some also made fun of how Alia Bhatt's Isha keeps taking Shiva's name throughout the film. Read more

8-year-old uses father's ham radio to connect with ISS, Nasa astronaut responds

An eight-year-old girl recently connected with a Nasa astronaut aboard International Space Station (ISS) using her father's ham radio. And the out-of-this-world contact made people raise their eyebrows, and their conversation was all over social media. Read more

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, September 25, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out