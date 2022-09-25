8-year-old uses father's ham radio to connect with ISS, Nasa astronaut responds

An eight-year-old girl recently connected with a Nasa astronaut aboard International Space Station (ISS) using her father's ham radio. And the out-of-this-world contact made people raise their eyebrows, and their conversation was all over social media. Now, the 35-second conversation has resurfaced again, and as expected, it is gaining much traction on social media.

The conversation was originally posted on Twitter by the ISS Research page, which describes itself as 'Nasa's official source for research and science from the ISS'. It has now been reshared on Instagram by a page called Positive news. "Matt Payne, of Kent, England, shares his interest and passion for amateur radio (ham radio) with his 8-year-old daughter, Isabella," read a part of the detailed caption posted on Instagram.

"On Aug 2, the father-daughter duo made a call using their radio. To their surprise, the call went through to the International Space Station. On the other end of the line was Kjell Lindgren, commander of NASA SpaceX Crew-4," it added.

Listen to the conversation right here:

Not just Kjell Lindgren, commander of NASA SpaceX Crew-4, spoke with Isabella but also shared how he felt talking to her.

Take a look at his tweet below:

I've had a lot of fun using the #ARISS amateur radio station #NA1SS on the @Space_Station to talk with ham radio operators all over the world. I've even (unofficially) worked stations on all continents! But this may be my favorite contact so far. Thanks Isabella and @m0lmk! https://t.co/Z2pWUbEZZr — Kjell Lindgren (@astro_kjell) August 2, 2022

The conversation was reshared a day on Instagram and has since raked up 2.8 lakh likes and hundreds of comments. "Wow!!!! This was awesome," posted an individual. "My freaking heart so precious," expressed another with heart emoticons. "So cool! Ham radio is really an incredible technology," shared a third. "Brought tears to my eyes. Look for this girl on Mars one day," commented a fourth. "As someone who grew up with their dad as a HAM, this brought all the feels," wrote a fifth.