Evening Briefing: Adhir Ranjan's jab on LPG price, Bittu Bajrangi gets bail in Nuh violence case and all the latest news

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP for the ₹200 reduction in LPG cylinder prices for all consumers. Chowdhury questioned why the ruling party couldn't match the Rajasthan government's lower price of ₹500. This comment followed the government's announcement of reducing LPG cylinder prices by ₹200 and providing an additional subsidy of ₹200 under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana. Opposition leaders, including Congress, RJD, AAP, and TMC, criticised the timing of the decision, attributing it to political pressure. Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee also commented on the issue. Dig deeper

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury (left) Cow vigilante Raj Kumar, also known as Bittu Bajrangi

Cow vigilante Raj Kumar, also known as Bittu Bajrangi, who was arrested in connection with communal violence in Nuh and Gurugram districts, has been granted bail by a sessions judge. His lawyer stated that the additional district and sessions judge, Sandeep Kumar Duggal, approved the bail application after hearing both sides. Bajrangi, in charge of Hindu religious outfit Bajrang Force, was arrested for allegedly wielding weapons during the Brajmandal Dharmik Yatra. The violence during the yatra resulted in six deaths and 88 injuries. Bajrangi's lawyer argued that he was falsely implicated and not present at the scene. Dig deeper

The Latest News

Former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy admitted to a Bengaluru hospital, condition 'haemodynamically stable'. Dig deeper

After the Hindenburg Research report on the Adani Group, IT department is considering probing 20 entities for tax evasion through short-selling shares. Dig deeper

Day before the opposition bloc I.N.D.I.A's meeting in Mumbai, BJP shares a poster depicting PM Modi as a 'Terminator'. Dig deeper

India News

Congress floor leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's suspension from Lok Sabha is expected to be lifted after he appeared before the House Privileges Committee. Dig deeper

While ISRO's Aditya L1 set for launch on Saturday is not landing on the Sun, NASA's Parker probe touched the solar atmosphere in 2021. Dig deeper

Global Matters

Kremlin asserts Russian jurisdiction over Yevgeny Prigozhin plane crash investigation, dismissing international inquiry possibility. Dig deeper

National Air Traffic Services (NATS) CEO Martin Rolfe says ‘unreliable’ flight data led to an air traffic control failure at UK airports. Dig deeper

Amid President Ali Bongo's declared election victory, military officers in Gabon's oil-producing nation claim to have taken control of power. Dig deeper

Sports Goings

In a tense US Open 2023 match, 35-year-old Laura Siegemund faced criticism for her deliberate pace against Coco Gauff. Siegemund's approach led to time violations, angering Gauff who argued with umpire Marijana Veljovic for not enforcing the rules. Despite Gauff's frustration, she won 3-6, 6-2, 6-4. However, the focus shifted to Siegemund, who was emotionally affected by the crowd's relentless cheering for her errors. She expressed disappointment at their lack of respect for her and the game, stating she played fairly and without hostility towards the audience. Siegemund admitted to playing slowly but denied using it as a tactic. Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

Anurag Kashyap has shown support for director Neeraj Ghaywan amidst the Made in Heaven controversy. In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Anurag expressed concern for Neeraj, who faced backlash on social media. Anurag criticised those attacking Neeraj without “understanding the issue”, emphasising the importance of genuine representation versus opportunism. The controversy arose when author Yashica Dutt demanded recognition for inspiring a character and storyline in Made in Heaven Season 2. Anurag and Neeraj, who co-produced "Masaan" and co-directed Netflix's "Sacred Games," have a history of collaboration. Dig deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Raksha Bandhan, a cherished Indian festival celebrating sibling bonds, often comes with traditional sweets that can raise blood sugar levels and pose health risks, including diabetes, insulin resistance, weight gain, heart issues, and dental problems. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Ushakiran Sisodia, a Clinical Nutritionist, suggested five nourishing dessert alternatives backed by science, such as besan ladoo with jaggery and dry fruit kheer. Aarti Karnawat, a Consulting Dietician, recommended rice kheer with coconut milk and jaggery, nutri bars with healthy components, milk powder-based ice cream with dark chocolate, mixed fruit salad, and date cake. Experts emphasised making thoughtful, nutritious choices for a healthier festive experience. Dig deeper

That’s all we have at this hour in our Evening briefing. Catch you tomorrow morning

