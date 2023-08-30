Probe shows involvement of Congress in Nuh violence: Anil Vij

Haryana home minister Anil Vij on Tuesday said initial probe into Nuh communal violence points towards the involvement of Congress, a charge the principal Opposition party has strongly refuted. Haryana home minister Anil Vij on Tuesday said initial probe into Nuh communal violence points towards the involvement of Congress, a charge the principal Opposition party has strongly refuted. (Keshav Singh/HT)

Addressing the reporters outside the Vidhan Sabha here on the sidelines of the concluding sitting of the three-day-long monsoon session, Vij said so far over 500 people have been arrested in connection with the Nuh violence.

“The preliminary investigation is underway. Police have arrested 510 people while 130 FIRs have been registered,” Vij said pointing out that evidence emerging from investigations and questioning of the arrested accused points towards apparent involvement of the Congress in Nuh incident.

Vij trained guns at the Congress after chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday said why Congress was maintaining silence on Nuh violence despite police questioning “involvement of one of its MLAs.”

“Surprisingly, Congress is neither condemning their MLAs whose names have cropped up in this issue nor they are giving any clarification,” said Khattar on Monday outside the Vidhan Sabha, adding not only one Congress MLA has been issued a notice by the police, but also the absence of a response from them certainly proves that ‘daal mai kuch kala hai’ (something is suspicious).

On Tuesday Vij said Congress MLA Mamman Khan has been given notice by police to join the investigation.

“All others who have been arrested in connection with Nuh violence have connection with Congress and these include those who indulged in acts of arson and vandalism… In all places where violence occurred, Congress MLA Mamman Khan had visited those places on July 28, 29 and 30,” Vij said.

The home minister alleged that the Congress MLA was in contact with people at these places. “We are conducting an impartial probe from different angles. We will unravel who was the mastermind,” said Vij, adding a number of angles were being probed.

He said numerous videos and photos were shared from Pakistan and that police are looking into that angle also.

Vij said when a religious procession was taken out on July 31 and people wanted to have ‘Jal Abhishek’ in temples, why the bullets were fired at the pilgrims. “Why stones were hurled at them? why shops were burnt? that is the question,” asked Vij referring to Nuh incident last month.

In response to a question about the presence of some persons from Rajasthan when Nuh violence took place last month, the home minister said many people from Rajasthan were called for this incident, which is being investigated.

Asked that the opposition had raised fingers at “intelligence failure” in the Nuh incident, Vij said, “The CID report goes to the chief minister. The CID department is also with the chief minister. He can tell whether there was any report or not.”

Meanwhile, earlier during the Zero Hour in the ongoing assembly session, Congress MLA from Nuh Aftab Ahemd, without naming anyone, said nobody will benefit out of the type of hate which is being spread in the state.

“Haryana is a peace-loving state, in which everyone lives peacefully,” he said.

Yet another Congress MLA Mohd Illyas said he condemns what had happened in Nuh and said Mewat was known for all communities coexisting peacefully for several decades in the Mewat region and they will continue to do so in future as well.

