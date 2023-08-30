News / Cities / Bengaluru News / Ex Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy admitted to hospital at Bengaluru

Ex Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy admitted to hospital at Bengaluru

ByPathi Venkata Thadhagath
Aug 30, 2023 04:24 PM IST

The Apollo hospital has released a health bulletin on the condition of HD Kumaraswamy and said that he is ‘haemodynamically stable’

Former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy was admitted to a private hospital in Bengaluru on Wednesday after complaining of weakness and discomfort. He is said to be suffering from a high fever and getting treated at the hospital.

The Apollo hospital has released a health bulletin on the condition of HD Kumaraswamy and said that he is ‘haemodynamically stable’ and continues to be under observation. The health bulletin read, “Mr. HD Kumaraswamy, the former Chief Minister of Karnataka, was admitted to Apollo Specialty Hospital, Jayanagar, under the care of Dr. P. Satishchandra and team.”

The former CM was rushed to the hospital in the early hours of Wednesday. “He arrived around 3:40 AM today with weakness and discomfort. He was immediately evaluated and initiated the treatment for which he has responded very well. Currently, he is hemodynamically stable, comfortable and coherent has been kept under close observation,” the bulletin further read.

Kumaraswamy earlier underwent a heart surgery and he has been busy with the production of a movie in which his son Nikhil Kumaraswamy is acting as a hero. The movie was announced a few weeks ago and he was reportedly busy with other party related activities as well.

However, the hospital management said that it will update the health condition further. “We will continue to provide updates on his health condition and when there are further developments. Let us collectively send our thoughts and prayers for his swift recovery,” said the hospital management.

