Evening briefing: Shah's jibe at Rahul & Priyanka in MP, Kerala politician Suresh Gopi issues apology; latest news

Union home minister Amit Shah on Saturday hit out at Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, saying their roots ‘are from Italy and not from India’. Addressing a poll rally in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara, the minister said,"Everywhere, people are talking about India's development. The country is being hailed. In the past nine years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has led India to new heights at a global stage". "Congress does not see positive things. This brother and sister (Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi) keep roaming across the country and keep asking, what happened...well they won't understand because their roots are from Italy not from India...", Shah said. “Congress used to stop and hinder the Ram Mandir construction. In 2019, people of Madhya Pradesh gave so many seats and made PM Modi for the second time, he silently went and laid the foundation stone of Ram Mandir and in January Lord Ram's idol will be installed there”, the home minister added. Dig Deeper

Union Home Minister Amit Shah(HT File)

Kerala actor-politician Suresh Gopi on Saturday tendered an "apology" to a woman journalist for putting his hand on her shoulder, saying he had behaved in an "affectionate manner" towards the journalist. The woman, however, is mulling a legal action against the former Rajya Sabha member, reported ANI. "If she felt bad about my behaviour, her feelings should be respected. I tender an apology towards her if she had felt badly about my behaviour. Sorry...," the actor-turned-politician said in a Facebook post on Saturday. While interacting with reporters in Kozhikode on Friday, the politician purportedly placed his hand on the woman's shoulder, calling her 'mole' (daughter). After the journalist squirmed back and asked a second question, he placed his hand on her shoulder again. ANI reported the journalist said the politician's apology seemed to be an explanation and she was mulling legal action against him. Dig Deeper

The Latest News

Govt strengthening employment in traditional as well as new sectors: PM Modi. Dig Deeper

India explains why it abstained in UN vote on Israel-Hamas conflict. Dig Deeper

BSF lodges strong protest with Pak Rangers over unprovoked firing along IB in Jammu. Dig Deeper

India News

Lok Sabha ethics panel calls Mahua Moitra on Nov 2, says 'won't entertain...' Dig Deeper

BJP says Priyanka Gandhi's Israel post attempt to look better than Rahul Gandhi. Dig Deeper

KT Rama Rao says ‘disband Congress’, invokes Mahatma Gandhi quote. Dig Deeper

Global Matters

Starlink will support connectivity to internationally recognized Gaza aid groups, says Elon Musk. Dig Deeper

Ukrainian drone struck Russian nuclear waste facility, Moscow says. Dig Deeper

Middle east could become 'ticking time bomb', Egypt's president Sisi. Dig Deeper

Entertainment Focus

Even Sofia Coppola is having a tough time getting her projects greenlit by streaming giants. In an interview with The New York Times, the filmmaker revealed that her past collaborator, Apple TV, axed her series because they didn't want an “unlikeable woman” as the protagonist. “The idea of an unlikable woman wasn’t their thing. But that’s what I’m saying about who’s in charge,” Sofia said in the interview, explaining why Apple TV gradually started reducing the budget of the five-hour limited series. Sophia's series was an adaptation of Edith Wharton’s 1913 novel The Custom of the Country, which follows Undine Spragg, a social climber who makes her rich parents abandon the Midwest and relocate to New York. Once in NYC, she seduces an influential, young man to marriage. However, her greed and ambition come back to suffer her relationship. Dig Deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Hair loss is becoming common in men and women due to a variety of reasons ranging from genetic causes to nutritional deficiencies. It's distressing to see multiple strands of your hair on comb every time you brush your hair. Environmental factors are also at play when it comes to hair fall as the pollutants can lead to hair dryness, flakiness of scalp, weakening of hair follicles among other issues. As the air pollution levels rise in Delhi NCR, it's important to protect your lovely hair from the ill effects of toxic air. One should make sure to wash their hair regularly to remove pollutants. Oiling your hair is another trick that can help nourish your hair and aid in elimination of toxins. Dr. Rinky Kapoor, Consultant Dermatologist, Cosmetic Dermatologist & Dermato-Surgeon, The Esthetic Clinics in an interview with HT Digital shares tips to prevent hair fall due to pollution. Dig Deeper

