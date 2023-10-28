Air pollution can cause hair fall; 8 tips to protect your locks from toxic air

Hair loss is becoming common in men and women due to a variety of reasons ranging from genetic causes to nutritional deficiencies. It's distressing to see multiple strands of your hair on comb every time you brush your hair. Environmental factors are also at play when it comes to hair fall as the pollutants can lead to hair dryness, flakiness of scalp, weakening of hair follicles among other issues. As the air pollution levels rise in Delhi NCR, it's important to protect your lovely hair from the ill effects of toxic air. One should make sure to wash their hair regularly to remove pollutants. Oiling your hair is another trick that can help nourish your hair and aid in elimination of toxins. Environmental factors are also at play when it comes to hair fall as the pollutants can lead to hair dryness, flakiness of scalp, weakening of hair follicles among other issues.(Freepik)

Dr. Rinky Kapoor, Consultant Dermatologist, Cosmetic Dermatologist & Dermato-Surgeon, The Esthetic Clinics in an interview with HT Digital shares tips to prevent hair fall due to pollution.

1. Cover your hair

Just like you wear mask to prevent respiratory issues when stepping out in toxic air, it is also important to provide your hair some protection. When outdoors in polluted areas, wear a hat or scarf to shield your hair from pollutants.

2. Use a sulfate-free shampoo

Be gentle to your hair and provide all the nutrition that you can. Choose a sulfate-free shampoo to cleanse your hair without stripping it of natural oils.

3. Frequent washing

It is important to keep your scalp and hair clean and dirt-free. Wash your hair regularly to remove pollutants and dirt, but not excessively, as it can lead to dryness.

4. Condition and oil

Use a good quality conditioner to maintain moisture in your hair. Additionally, apply natural oils like coconut or argan oil to nourish your hair.

5. Avoid heat styling

Minimize the use of heat styling tools like hairdryers and strengtheners, as they can damage your hair further.

6. Stay hydrated

Make sure to add a lot of hydrating drinks in your diet this pollution season. Drink plenty of water to keep your hair and scalp hydrated from within.

7. Balanced diet

A diet rich in vitamins and minerals, particularly biotin and antioxidants, can promote healthy hair growth.

8. Air purifiers

Consider using air purifiers in your home to reduce indoor pollution levels, which can also benefit your hair health.

If you love your locks, you can protect them from the harmful effects of air pollution and maintain healthy and beautiful hair with these tips.

