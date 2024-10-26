Evening briefing: BJP targets Priyanka Gandhi over poll affidavit; heavy downpour in Madurai; and more

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday doubled down on the Congress over party leader Priyanka Gandhi’s alleged misrepresentation of the declared asset in the affidavit submitted during nomination filing for the Wayanad bye-election- a claim the Congress has rejected. BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia alleged that Priyanka Gandhi’s husband, Robert Vadra, holds ownership of companies that are more than the number disclosed in the nomination document. “It would not be wrong to call them Bunty and Bubbly (referring to Priyanka Gandhi and Robert Vadra) who arrived to practise false politics. The issue we raised regarding the non-disclosure of assets shares and two LLPs where Robert Vadra is a partner in the affidavit filed raises a very serious question,” Bhatia said at a press conference in Delhi. Dig deeper. Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Wayanad.(ANI)

Severe waterlogging was reported in Tamil Nadu's Madurai after the city received unprecedented rainfall in a short amount of time. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city recorded a total of 10 cm of rainfall on Friday, of which 4.5 cm occurred from 3 pm to 3.15 pm. This has led to waterlogging in several low-lying areas, including Athikulam, BB Kulam, Mullai Nagar, Kadachanenthal, LBT Nagar, Tamukkam, Thallakulam, Azhagar Koil Salai, Goripalayam, Simmakkal, Nelpettai, Keelavasal, and Yanaikkal bridge. Dig deeper.

Latest News

India News

Global Matters

Entertainment Focus

Diljit Dosanjh is kickstarting his Dil-Luminati Tour's India leg this Saturday (October 26) in Delhi. Starting with two back-to-back sold-out concerts in the capital, the Punjabi superstar will then embark on a month-long tour of India, which is set to conclude in Mumbai (though a date of that concert is yet to be announced). Arguably the biggest pop star from India right now, Diljit is also the most in-demand. That means he has the liberty to charge a premium for his performances as well. Dig deeper.

Lifestyle

Makeup trends come and go at lightning speed, especially with social media driving new, sometimes bizarre, beauty crazes. The latest to hit Instagram? Henna makeup! Traditionally loved for intricate hand designs, henna is now making its way onto faces as makeup. Yes, you heard that right. People are now applying it to their lips, eyelids, and even dotting it as freckles on their nose. Influencers and everyday users alike are trying it out, but before you jump on this trend, let's dive into the reality behind this so-called "beauty hack." Dig deeper.

It's trending

In a recent interview with All India Radio (AIR), Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud shared heartfelt memories from his youth, revealing his enduring bond with the broadcaster and its iconic voices. Chandrachud’s journey with AIR began in his formative years, as he listened to news bulletins in Hindi, English, and Sanskrit alongside his parents. This early exposure ignited a lifelong admiration for the esteemed presenters of AIR. Dig deeper.