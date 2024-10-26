Maharashtra polls: Cong alleges its MLAs offered ‘crores of rupees’ to join Ajit Pawar's NCP

The Congress on Saturday alleged that crores of rupees have been offered to two MLAs to join the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar,

“Reports are coming out that crores of rupees have been offered to two MLAs to join NCP (Ajit Pawar faction). It comes under anti-defection law. Why CM who is in charge of the home department is silent? CM has the responsibility to tell the people what has happened,” PTI quoted Congress' Maharashtra in charge Ramesh Chennithala.



"Offering and accepting bribes is a criminal activity," he said. The Ajit Pawar-led NCP faction has not yet responded to the allegations.



The Congress leader's allegation has come on a day the grand old party announced 23 candidates in its second list. Vasant Purke, who lost the 2019 polls, has been fielded again from Ralegaon (Yavatmal), while Shivajirao Moghe, who lost in 2019, has made way for his son Jitendra from the Arni seat (Yavatmal).



On Thursday, the Congress had announced its first list of 48 candidates for the Maharashtra elections. PCC chief Nana Patole is contesting from Sakoli, former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan is fielded in Karad South and Leader of Opposition in the outgoing Assembly Vijay Wadettiwar will contest from Brahmapuri.



ALSO READ: Maharashtra election: Rahul Gandhi unhappy with state leaders over seat-sharing delay

Maha Vikas Aghadi seat sharing agreement

MVA constituents Congress, NCP (SP) and Shiv Sena (UBT) had announced that they would contest 85 seats each in the Maharashtra elections.



The BJP is part of the ruling Mahayuti alliance alongside the Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) and Ajit Pawar-led NCP.



The Maharashtra Assembly elections are scheduled for November 20, with counting for all 288 constituencies set for November 23.

In the 2019 assembly elections, the BJP won 105 seats, the Shiv Sena 56, and the Congress 44. In 2014, the BJP secured 122 seats, the Shiv Sena 63, and the Congress 42.



(With agency inputs)