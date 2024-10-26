Menu Explore
Madurai rain: Severe waterlogging in parts of city after 15 min downpour

ByHT News Desk
Oct 26, 2024 05:48 PM IST

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city recorded a total of 10 cm of rainfall on Friday.

Severe waterlogging was reported in Tamil Nadu's Madurai after the city received unprecedented rainfall in a short amount of time.

Madurai, Oct 23 (ANI): An area is severely waterlogged following incessant rains, in Madurai on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)(ANI)
Madurai, Oct 23 (ANI): An area is severely waterlogged following incessant rains, in Madurai on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)(ANI)

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city recorded a total of 10 cm of rainfall on Friday, of which 4.5 cm occurred from 3 pm to 3.15 pm.

This has led to waterlogging in several low-lying areas, including Athikulam, BB Kulam, Mullai Nagar, Kadachanenthal, LBT Nagar, Tamukkam, Thallakulam, Azhagar Koil Salai, Goripalayam, Simmakkal, Nelpettai, Keelavasal, and Yanaikkal bridge.

According to PTI, the knee-deep rainwater entered into the residential areas, causing hardship to residents.

On Saturday, Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin said the state government was closely monitoring the rescue and relief activities being carried out on a war footing to bring normalcy to Madurai and its neighbourhood.

Water from the overflowing Pandalkudi canal enters residential areas leading to severe flooding following heavy rain, at Karisalkulam in Madurai. (ANI)
Water from the overflowing Pandalkudi canal enters residential areas leading to severe flooding following heavy rain, at Karisalkulam in Madurai. (ANI)

In a post on X, Stalin said that he has deputed two ministers to carry out the rescue and relief work in affected areas and also advised the district collector to take necessary action.

"A team of engineers, workers and giant electric motors have been mobilised from the nearby municipalities to drain out the rainwater from the residential areas," Stalin wrote.

The chief minister added that medical cams have been established in 20 areas and people from the most affected places have been safely accommodates there.

The heavy downpour also led to apprehension of the Kanmois (traditional waterbodies) getting breached, but authorities assured that it was safe.

"All the Kanmois are safe and are brimming with water which is flowing into the Vaigai river. Efforts are now on to bail out the water," Madurai Corporation Commissioner C Dinesh Kumar said.

He also added that the city has experienced continuous rain for the last 25 days, recording 260 mm rainfall, which was 60 mm above the average.

(Inputs from PTI)

