'Zero visibility': Bengaluru wakes upto to a stunning blanket of morning fog. Watch videos

Bengaluru woke up to a stunning scene on Saturday morning as thick fog blanketed the city, turning familiar views into dreamy silhouettes. The intense fog, especially dense in areas Rajarajeshwari Nagar, Hebbal, Koramangala, and MG Road, softened the city's bustling atmosphere and slowed down early morning commuters who navigated reduced visibility. Photos capturing misty mornings in Bengaluru on Saturday morning.(X)

A popular Bengaluru weather blogger took to X (formerly Twitter) and noted, "Misty morning across the city. Clearing up as the Sun emerges over the Eastern Horizon." He added that the city has now entered its dry season, with the next expected rains not arriving until the second week of November.

Social media quickly filled with posts capturing the misty scenes, as many noted how the fog enhanced the city's charm.

(Also Read: Bengaluru’s viral 'waterfall' near Manyata Tech Park after heavy rain now on Google Maps: ‘Great sightseeing’)

Check out the photos and videos here:

Saturday forecast

The temperature in Bengaluru today, on October 26, 2024, is 25.16 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.08 °C and 26.83 °C, respectively.

The relative humidity is 56 per cent and the wind speed is 56 km/h. The sun rose at 06.11 AM and will set at 05.55 PM.

The AQI in Bangalore today stands at 70.0, indicating fine air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

(Also Read: Woman kicks, abuses traffic cop in Bengaluru's Indiranagar, arrested. Watch video

Bengaluru residents have endured severe flooding, power outages, and traffic disruptions due to the downpours. Last week, areas such as Kengeri, Bellandur, and Sarjapur saw significant waterlogging, with some localities left submerged. The city also witnessed the tragic deaths of eight people in Bengaluru building collapse tragedy following the relentless rains.