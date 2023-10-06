Evening briefing: Cong, BJP poster war, Canada to attend Speakers' Summit in Delhi; all latest news
The Congress and BJP are engaged in a full-blown poster war on social media since Thursday. A day after the Congress shared posters calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi the “biggest liar” and BJP hitting back by calling Rahul Gandhi “new age Ravan”, the fight continued on Friday with Congress sharing a poster depicting PM Modi as Adani's puppet. The picture showed PM Modi standing with his arms apart, attached with strings to the name ‘Adani’. The Congress and other opposition parties often accuse the government of having ties with the Adani Group and providing undue benefit to the conglomerate. Dig Deeper
Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla on Friday said Canada has confirmed its participation in the upcoming G20 Parliamentary Speakers’ Summit (P20) which will be held in Delhi from October 12 to 14. Canada’s participation in the summit comes at a time when bilateral ties between New Delhi and Ottawa have strained following Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s statement alleging India’s link to the killing of Khalistani leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar. According to the statement released by the Lok Sabha secretariat, Germany and Argentina will not be present for the event for “internal reasons”. Dig Deeper
The Latest News
Telangana government launches ‘CM Breakfast Scheme’ for classes 1 to 10. Dig Deeper
Residents pick up pieces after Sikkim floods leave behind trail of destruction. Dig Deeper
‘Be tech friendly if you want to be judge’: CJI Chandrachud on hybrid hearings in high courts. Dig Deeper
India News
VP Jagdeep Dhankhar demands 'respect' as Ashok Gehlot mocks frequent visits. Dig Deeper
Amit Shah reviews security situation in Naxal-hit states. Dig Deeper
NewsClick founder conspired to sabotage 2019 polls, siphoned off funds: FIR. Dig Deeper
Global Matters
Russia supplies first batch of fuel for Bangladesh nuclear power plant. Dig Deeper
Trump changes guards of presidential records, gives access to two defence lawyer. Dig Deeper
Watch | Angry citizen confronts Trudeau over rising cost of living in Canada. Dig Deeper
Entertainment Focus
A few days ago when Pro-Kannada protestors took over a Bengaluru press conference for Siddharth's new film Chithha, the actor was forced to leave the event. Now as per a report by India Today, he has addressed the incident in a recent press conference and said that ‘nobody had any legal right’ to disrupt his film’s event. At a press conference in Chennai's Prasad Labs for the film's success event, Siddharth was quoted by India Today as saying, “There was no bandh on September 28. We booked and paid money for a private auditorium to hold our press conference that day…" Dig Deeper
Sports Goings
Indian men's hockey team reclaimed the coveted gold medal at the Asian Games in Hangzhou, five years after it faced a semi-final defeat, as Harmanpreet Singh's men crushed defending champions Japan 5-1 in the final on Friday. This was India's fourth gold medal in men's hockey and first since the 2014 edition in Incheon; India's other gold medals came in 1966 and 1998, both times in Bangkok. Overall, India won its 22nd gold medal with the men's hockey team's victory over Japan. Dig Deeper
Lifestyle and Health
Once considered a luxury, noodles have become one of the cheapest comfort foods that can even be made in a matter of minutes. The earliest noodles dated back to 2000 B.C. in China and was made of millets. Before the invention of its instant version, eating noodles was considered a luxury. In Japan, noodles made an entry as early as 800AD during the Heian period, but they became popular only in the late 1800s. While noodles were initially popular in China and Japan, toady thousands of its diverse versions are eaten across the world in different shapes, flavours and grains. Dig Deeper
