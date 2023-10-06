In poster war, PM Modi depicted as Adani puppet; Cong protests against BJP

The Congress and BJP are engaged in a full-blown poster war on social media since Thursday. A day after the Congress shared posters calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi the “biggest liar” and BJP hitting back by calling Rahul Gandhi “new age Ravan”, the fight continued on Friday with Congress sharing a poster depicting PM Modi as Adani's puppet. Congress-BJP poster war continues on social media.

The picture showed PM Modi standing with his arms apart, attached with strings to the name ‘Adani’. The Congress and other opposition parties often accuse the government of having ties with the Adani Group and providing undue benefit to the conglomerate.

Hours later, the BJP responded to the attack by sharing a poster in which Rahul Gandhi has been depicted as billionaire George Soros' puppet. Soros has been accused of having interfered with the electoral process of many countries for ideological reasons several times.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, several Congress workers across the country staged protests against BJP's ‘new age Ravan’ poster against Rahul Gandhi. The protests were held in Delhi, Jaipur, Jammu and Kashmir, and Kerala.

In a video shared by news agency ANI, the police can be seen stopping and barricading the protests, while the Congress workers continued to raise slogans and party flags. In some places, the police also resorted to using water cannons to disperse the protesters.

On Wednesday, the BJP shared a poster on X of Rahul Gandhi with several heads - depicting Ravana - with the text “Bharat khatre mein hai (India is in danger) written on it. At the bottom of the poster, it was written: ”A Congress party production. Directed by George Soros".

“The new age Ravan is here. He is Evil. Anti Dharma. Anti Ram. His aim is to destroy Bharat,” the BJP captioned the post.