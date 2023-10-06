Siddharth addresses Bengaluru event controversy: 'Many lies were being spread'

A few days ago when Pro-Kannada protestors took over a Bengaluru press conference for Siddharth's new film Chithha, the actor was forced to leave the event. Now as per a report by India Today, he has addressed the incident in a recent press conference and said that ‘nobody had any legal right’ to disrupt his film’s event. (Also read: Prakash Raj apologises to Siddharth 'on behalf of Sahrudaya Kannadigas' after protests at Chithha event) Siddharth has talked about his press conference being disrupted by the pro-Kannada groups recently.

What Siddharth said

At a press conference in Chennai's Prasad Labs for the film's success event, Siddharth was quoted by India Today as saying, “There was no bandh on September 28. We booked and paid money for a private auditorium to hold our press conference that day. All of a sudden, a few people came inside, and you all saw what happened there after that. Many lies were being spread that, for our selfish interests, we kept the press conference on a day when there was a bandh in Bengaluru. Nothing like that happened. There was no bandh that day. The bandh happened the next day. Nobody had any legal reason to stop my work that day. We truly did not do anything wrong."

He further added, "The reason why I didn’t speak about that incident until now is because, instead of talking about Chithha, which is one of the best films I have worked on in my life, you are asking me about unrelated things as your first question. I’m very disappointed because of that. I’m speaking about it today since this is a press conference and all of you asked me about it."

What happened at event

It so happened that as Siddharth was promoting his new film Chithha in Bengaluru, a few pro-Kannada protestors walked into the venue, raising slogans. They demanded the actor must leave the venue. The protestors said that the program was unnecessary when the Cauvery issue was raging and asked the actor to leave. Siddharth, who sat smiling for a few minutes, left the theatre as the situation worsened.

Chithha is a Tamil film written and directed by SU Arun Kumar that features Siddharth along with Nimisha Sajayan. Chithha tells the tale of an uncle and his niece. The film was produced by Siddharth Edagi Entertainment and released on September 28 to positive reviews.

