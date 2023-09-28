Evening briefing: Danish Ali on Bidhuri's ‘new role’, heavy rainfall likely in Bengal; all the latest news

BSP MP Danish Ali on Thursday questioned the BJP's “ethics” after the party appointed Ramesh Bidhuri, the MP who hurled Islamophobic slurs at Ali. Bidhuri was designated as the election-in-charge for Rajasthan's Tonk district by the BJP. Criticising the saffron party, Danish Ali said that this decision has has 'exposed BJP's face and character'. He further expressed his belief that if the BJP thinks they can secure a majority vote by endorsing such individuals, they are sorely mistaken. Danish Ali also brought up the incident of vandalising and shaming the Parliament during the controversy surrounding the Telangana Bill in 2014, which was introduced in the Lok Sabha. He described how then Lok Sabha Speaker Somnath Chatterjee took strict action against the parliamentarians who disrupted the proceedings by descending into the Well of the House, creating an unprecedented disturbance in opposition to the Bill. Ali hoped that the current Lok Sabha Speaker would take action in this matter Dig deeper

More news on Danish Ali-Bidhuri row: Reward? Asks opposition as Ramesh Bidhuri gets poll duty in Sachin Pilot's Tonk amid row Dig deeper

On remarks in Parliament, Danish Ali alleges BJP top leadership of approving Bidhuri's derogatory remarks Dig deeper

Bahujan Samaj Party MP Danish Ali.(PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A low-pressure system developing in the Bay of Bengal is likely to result in substantial rainfall across Gangetic West Bengal over the upcoming weekend, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The weather agency said in a bulletin on Thursday that this low-pressure area is likely to intensify into a well marked low-pressure system, influenced by a cyclonic pattern situated over Myanmar and the Bay of Bengal within the next 48 hours. This development is anticipated to usher in a fresh bout of heavy rainfall for the eastern regions of the country. The IMD further observed that the conditions are becoming favourable for the Southwest Monsoon to gradually retreat from additional portions of Northwest and adjoining Westcentral India within the next two to three days. Dig deeper

More rain news here: Rain lashes parts of Hyderabad city, IMD issues ‘yellow alert’ for Telangana till Sep 30 Dig deeper

Heavy rain lashes Pune; Shivajinagar records 26 mm downpour in an hr Dig deeper

Latest News

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Brawl erupts as tractor rams into bike during Ganesh Visarjan in Ghaziabad | Video Dig deeper

Punjab: Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira gets two-day police remand in NDPS case Dig deeper

India News

Rahul Gandhi's another reach-out exercise. This time at Delhi's Kirti Nagar furniture market Dig deeper

X account of vocal Ayush critic Dr Abby Philips, aka ‘The Liver Doc’, suspended. Here's why Dig deeper

Global Matters

The second GOP presidential debate took place in California on Wednesday night and featured seven candidates competing for the Republican nomination to challenge President Joe Biden in the 2024 election. The debate was marked by intense exchanges and clashes among the contenders. One of the most contentious moments occurred during a heated exchange between former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, focusing on the topic of TikTok and its connection to China. Ramaswamy, who recently joined the popular social media platform, defended his decision by saying that it allowed him to connect with the next generation of young Americans where they are most active. Haley, however, expressed strong disapproval of his argument. She criticised him for supporting a platform that she deemed perilous and a threat to national security in the United States. Additionally, she accused him of aiding China in pharmaceutical production and questioned his policy expertise. Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Gadar 2” and “Jawan” have engaged in a fierce competition to surpass “Pathaan” as the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time. Recently, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the latest domestic box office figures for Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's “Gadar 2” announcing that this period drama has now claimed the top spot with earnings of ₹524.75 crore nett in India. Shah Rukh Khan's spy action thriller, “Pathaan” released in January of the same year, had held the title of the highest-grossing Hindi film for several months. The ongoing speculation revolves around which film will ultimately outperform “Pathaan” to secure the number one position – whether it will be Shah Rukh's recent blockbuster, “Jawan” released on September 7, or Sunny's “Gadar 2” which hit the screens on August 11. Dig deeper

Lifestyle and Health

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A recent study, published in the journal Nature Portfolio, revealed that Indians are consuming an average of 8 grams of salt per day, significantly surpassing the recommended daily limit of 5 grams. This excessive salt intake raises significant concerns about our susceptibility to various health issues, including high blood pressure, stomach ulcers, and cardiovascular problems, while also impacting kidney function. Although the body does require a certain amount of salt for essential functions, consistently exceeding this limit can contribute to the development of chronic diseases. Therefore, it is vital to reduce salt intake by opting for homemade meals instead of processed foods like snacks, canned vegetables, pickles, biscuits, and potato chips, all of which are laden with high levels of sodium that can potentially harm our health. Dig deeper

That’s all we have at this hour in our Evening briefing. Catch you tomorrow morning.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Lingamgunta Nirmitha Rao Trainee Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital Stream. India's regional languages attract me.