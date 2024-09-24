Evening briefing: Harini Amarasuriya is Sri Lanka's new PM; Yogi's fresh directive for food shops, and more news
A shortlist of the biggest headlines, recommended stories, and a special collection of news items you should check out.
Sri Lankan politician Harini Amarasuriya was sworn in as the country's new prime minister on Tuesday, a day after Anura Kumara Dissanayake took oath as the island nation's ninth Executive President. Dig deeper
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday directed that the names and address of operators, proprietors and managers be mandatorily displayed at all food centres. Dig deeper
Latest News
Rameshwaram Cafe blast accused also named in Shivamogga IS conspiracy case: NIA. Dig deeper
Ex-IPS officer vs former Army chief over ‘sexual assault’ on soldier's fiancée at Odisha police station. Dig deeper
Global Matters
Jimmy Kimmel again attacks Donald and Melania Trump. Dig deeper
Sports Goings
He is just 26 years old, but Rishabh Pant continues to defy odds. They said he his unorthodox and aggressive batting won't let him succeed in Tests. Yet here he is – one of India's most consistent and reliable batters overseas. Dig deeper
Entertainment Focus
British rock band Coldplay on Sunday added a third show to the Mumbai leg of its Music Of The Spheres World Tour 2025 citing "phenomenal demand", hours after fans expressed disappointment over long virtual queues to book tickets on BookMyShow. Dig deeper
Lifestyle and Health
Research on weight loss and dieting keeps pointing out that some of the simplest solutions can help us stay healthy and fit. Still, many people turn to complicated diet plans, pricey health products, and risky medications for a better figure. Dig deeper
It's Trending
An Indian couple in Canada has revealed their impressive salary and how others in tech can earn similar amounts by upskilling themselves. The couple was approached by Instagram channel Salary Scale for a vox pop interview in Toronto recently. Dig deeper