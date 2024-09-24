Evening briefing: Harini Amarasuriya is Sri Lanka's new PM; Yogi's fresh directive for food shops, and more news

Sri Lankan politician Harini Amarasuriya was sworn in as the country's new prime minister on Tuesday, a day after Anura Kumara Dissanayake took oath as the island nation's ninth Executive President. Dig deeper Harini Amarasuriya (Image courtesy: X)

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday directed that the names and address of operators, proprietors and managers be mandatorily displayed at all food centres. Dig deeper

Latest News

Rameshwaram Cafe blast accused also named in Shivamogga IS conspiracy case: NIA. Dig deeper

Ex-IPS officer vs former Army chief over ‘sexual assault’ on soldier's fiancée at Odisha police station. Dig deeper

Global Matters

Jimmy Kimmel again attacks Donald and Melania Trump. Dig deeper

Sports Goings

He is just 26 years old, but Rishabh Pant continues to defy odds. They said he his unorthodox and aggressive batting won't let him succeed in Tests. Yet here he is – one of India's most consistent and reliable batters overseas. Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

British rock band Coldplay on Sunday added a third show to the Mumbai leg of its Music Of The Spheres World Tour 2025 citing "phenomenal demand", hours after fans expressed disappointment over long virtual queues to book tickets on BookMyShow. Dig deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Research on weight loss and dieting keeps pointing out that some of the simplest solutions can help us stay healthy and fit. Still, many people turn to complicated diet plans, pricey health products, and risky medications for a better figure. Dig deeper

It's Trending

An Indian couple in Canada has revealed their impressive salary and how others in tech can earn similar amounts by upskilling themselves. The couple was approached by Instagram channel Salary Scale for a vox pop interview in Toronto recently. Dig deeper

(That’s all we have at this hour in our evening briefing. Catch you in the morning)