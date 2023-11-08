Evening briefing: Malaysia pushes for combined efforts to end Gaza war, Rahul renews attack on BJP; all latest news

Malaysia and like-minded countries such as India must play a role in efforts to end the Israel-Hamas conflict and ensure the provision of humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza, Malaysian foreign minister Zambry Abdul Kadir has said. Kadir, who was in New Delhi to co-chair the bilateral Joint Commission meeting with his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar on Tuesday, also said Malaysia, like other members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean), wants to ensure the Indo-Pacific remains a “zone of peace, prosperity and neutrality” without any contestation between major powers. He highlighted the role India can play in efforts to put in place a ceasefire in Gaza, where more than 10,000 people have been killed and another 26,000 injured in Israeli strikes following the October 7 terror attacks by Hamas. Dig Deeper External affairs minister S Jaishankar with Malaysina foreign minister Zambry Abd Kadir at the 6th India-Malaysia Joint Commission Meeting in New Delhi on November 7. (PTI)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday renewed his attack on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, saying the Congress hugs the ‘adivasis’ of MP, the 'BJP urinates’ on them. “BJP calls you 'vanvasi', we call you 'adivasi'. BJP snatches away your rights, we provide you with your rights. We hug you and BJP urinates on you… BJP leaders urinate on you and make videos of it viral so that the entire country watches it,” Rahul Gandhi said. Earlier, during a poll rally in Chhattisgarh's Jagdalpur, Gandhi made the same remarks. He said, “BJP leaders use vanvasi term for adivasi in their speeches… There is a huge difference between vanvasi and adivasi terms. In Madhya Pradesh, a BJP leader urinated on a tribal youth and filmed the act, then made it viral." Dig Deeper

The Latest News

India News

Global Matters

Entertainment Focus

Lifestyle and Health

Sports Goings

