Delhi bans entry of app-based taxis from other cities in means to curb air pollution

The Delhi government on Wednesday ordered a ban on app-based taxi services in the city. According to the new announcement, only cabs bearing registration numbers of Delhi will be allowed to ply in the city, news reports said. The decision was taken after the Supreme Court asked the Delhi government to consider banning app-based taxis in the national capital as a means to control air pollution. Taxis at a parking spot.(HT File)

The government earlier announced the vehicle rationing scheme to tackle the ongoing pollution crisis. However, the court termed the scheme as “optics”. It even questioned its efficacy and success in the past in reducing the dangerous levels of pollution in the national capital. “Has the odd-even scheme been successful (in the past)?. These are all optics,” the court said.

READ | Odd-even mere optics, says SC; Delhi govt waits for order to spell scheme rules

The apex court also asked the government to come up with alternative measures to reduce vehicular pollution.

In a meeting held after the court’s orders, Delhi minister Rai said, “We held a meeting today with officials from the traffic police, transport and environment departments where how to implement the odd-even scheme was discussed. However, we will make any further strategies or announcement only after we have carefully studied the SC order.”

READ | Delhi-NCR air quality still ‘severe’ today? Check latest updates on AQI as schools remain closed

On Wednesday, Delhi's pollution levels went back to 'severe' just a day after experiencing a slight improvement in air quality. Data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed that Delhi's 24-hour average AQI stood at 395 on Tuesday, bringing a marginal improvement from the 421 recorded on Monday.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', whereas AQI of 51 and 100 is 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 is considered 'moderate', 201 and 300 are regarded as 'poor', 301 and 400 as 'very poor', and 401 and 500 as 'severe'.