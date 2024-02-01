Evening briefing: MK Stalin claims BJP bullying Soren; Paytm business ‘unaffected’ by RBI curbs; all latest news

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee have criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the Enforcement Directorate's arrest of former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren. Stalin accused the ruling party of attempting to intimidate the JMM chief, describing it as a desperate move. Mamata Banerjee claimed that the BJP is imprisoning individuals as a strategy to secure victory in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Stalin, in a strongly-worded statement, condemned Hemant Soren's arrest as a clear manifestation of political vendetta orchestrated by the BJP-led central government. Dig deeper. Hemant Soren was arrested by the ED on Wednesday after hours of interrogation.(Somnath Sen)

Paytm announced that it will exclusively collaborate with other banks, excluding the Paytm Payments Bank, following the Reserve Bank of India's directive to cease accepting deposits after February 29. During an investor meet attended by Paytm founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma, the decision was made clear. The move indicates a strategic shift for the company, opting to engage with external banks amid regulatory restrictions on its payments bank subsidiary. The Reserve Bank's intervention has prompted Paytm to reshape its banking partnerships, highlighting a response to evolving regulatory constraints within the financial landscape. Dig deeper.

England has made two changes to their playing XI for the second Test, with 41-year-old James Anderson replacing Mark Wood and debutant 20-year-old off-spinner Shoaib Bashir taking over from the injured Jack Leach. The spotlight, however, is on India's anticipated changes as they aim to level the series in Visakhapatnam. The toss on Friday will feature two players representing opposite ends of the age and experience spectrum: Ben Stokes and Rohit Sharma for India. Anderson, a seasoned veteran with 183 Tests and 690 wickets, brings his wealth of experience to the England lineup, while Bashir makes his debut. Dig deeper.

Director Prasanth Varma's inaugural superhero film, "HanuMan," hit theaters on January 12 and has amassed an impressive ₹278.36 crore in worldwide box office collections within its initial 20 days. Starring Teja Sajja, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Amritha Aiyer, and Vinay Rai, the movie was released in Telugu, Hindi, and other languages, enjoying success across diverse markets. Despite the challenges posed by the cinematic landscape, "HanuMan" has proven its commercial viability with a strong performance, marking a notable achievement for Varma's cinematic universe within the relatively brief span of three weeks. Dig deeper.

Mirrors serve as a versatile and charming design element, instantly enhancing interior spaces with light and allure. Incorporating mirrors into home decor requires precision, passion, and a sense of fascination, offering a journey into a mystical realm. In Victorian-style interior design, the use of mirrors exudes opulence, elevating every decor element with grandeur. The experience is visually captivating, featuring exquisite chandeliers, intricate wood carvings, and ornate staircases alongside traditional mirrors. The overall aesthetic creates a lavish and pleasurable environment, showcasing the richness and elegance characteristic of Victorian design. Dig deeper.