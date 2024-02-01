Interior decor tips: 5 creative ways to incorporate mirrors into your home for an aesthetic makeover

Mirrors are a wonderfully versatile design element that can instantly add charm and light to your interior space. Using mirrors in home decor is all about precision, passion and fascination, one that will intrigue you and take you on a journey to a mystical space. The use of mirrors in Victorian-style interior design is an experience of opulence and every element of décor drips with grandeur. It is truly a sight and a pleasure to behold, with exquisite chandeliers, wood carvings and staircases in addition to traditional mirrors. When designed wisely, mirrors can create stunning optical illusions, make rooms appear larger and even create infinite images. They have the ability to reshape our perception of space, making it feel larger and brighter. (Also read: Home decor tips: 4 trendy ways to use tableware to elevate your dining experience ) From adding depth and brightness to creating stunning visual illusions, incorporating mirrors into your home design can elevate your space with elegance and charm. (Pexels)

Tips for Elevating Your Home Interiors with Mirrors

Atreyee Choudhury, principal interior architect at De Panache shared with HT Lifestyle some creative tips and innovative ideas to elevate your home interiors with mirrors.

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

1. Transform dark space in your home interiors

Brighten up the dark corners in your space by adding mirrors which will help bounce light around the room making it more welcoming and timeless aesthetic.

2. Place an ornate carved vintage mirror above your foyer console

Mirrors are a worthy alternative to expensive paintings. An elaborate mirror carved from solid wood or metal can be an attractive addition to the hallways of your home. Make a statement with a huge vintage mirror in your living room.

3. Use edge-bevelled tinted mirror work for the bar area backsplash

Use edge-bevelled mirror work as a backsplash for the bar area. It will amplify light and make the bar stand out in your dining or living space.

4. Opt for bronze or grey tinted mirror for the wardrobe shutters

The walk-in closet might be a humble space, but it is a space where magic happens when you get ready for a new day. A full-length wardrobe shutter is the epitome of luxury. A full-length mirror wardrobe is the most essential as it serves the functional aspect along with creating an illusion of heightened extravagance. Mirrors can be integrated into the furniture design as well. Use the mirror-shuttered furniture as an accent piece in the interior of your Foyer or Dining Console. Styling coffee tables with black tinted mirrors can add elegance to your living room space.

5. Decorate the backdrop of alcoves/niches

A niche or alcove in your living/dining room can be instantly transformed by using a mirror as a backdrop. This creates the illusion of depth and reflects the artefacts displayed in the niche.

Mirrors are a powerful element that can magnify the space. By placing mirrors strategically in your residence you can create an overwhelming sense of space. Mirror not only transforms your space but also invites you to love yourself, celebrate your inner beauty and reflect the unique you.