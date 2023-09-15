Evening briefing: Row over ‘Ramcharitmanas’, Indians repatriated from Libya; all latest news

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday reacted to Bihar education minister Chandra Shekhar's comments on the ancient Hindu scripture Ramcharitmanas. Reacting to Shekhar's comments, BJP media panelist Neeraj Kumar said, “The education minister has insulted the great Sanatana Dharma which includes within its fold progressive figures like Sant Ravidas and Swami Vivekananda. We want to know why chief minister Nitish Kumar is silent on the diatribe." Meanwhile, Union minister Nityanand Rai said one should read “each line of ‘Ramayan’ and understand the essence of each word” before commenting on ancient scriptures such as these. " I would suggest to keep one Guru, read each line of Ramayan and understand the essence of each word and then comment on Ramayan-Mahabharat...They should not say such things...This represents their sick mentality...This represents an appeasement mentality...Mahabharat and Ramayan are not cyanide...Appeasement, corruption and governments giving refuge to criminals are cyanide..." he said. Dig Deeper

The Centre on Friday repatriated four Indian nationals from flood-hit Libya where over 3,000 people have died in the calamity. Reports claimed that the four citizens - Parvesh Kumar, Manpreet Singh, Rohit and Sukhwinder Singh - were sold to the mafia and were engaged in labour work at construction sites. The four citizens went to Libya early this year in February after fake travel agents promised them jobs in Italy. However, they were sold and kept in Zuwara City in Libya, reported news agency ANI. Calling the repatriation process “extra challenging”, the Indian Consulate in Tunisia wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter: “The repatriation 04 Indians, stranded in different parts of Libya was extra challenging- Stay, arrangements for exit permits through efficient and timely efforts of Mrs. Tabassum. The Mission issued emergency certificates and air tickets under the GOI's ICWF provision.” Dig Deeper

India made a strong start in their final Asia Cup Super 4 match against Bangladesh, dismissing their openers early in the innings after opting to bowl in Colombo. Rohit Sharma's men have already qualified for the final of the tournament and the team management rested a number of key players including Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, and first-choice pace attack Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj for the clash. It didn't hamper India's start with the ball, though, as Mohammed Shami and Shardul Thakur shared the spoils to send both openers back in hut. Dig Deeper

Excitement is in the air for the 10-day long Hindu festival of Ganesh Chaturthi, with several people making clay idols of Ganesha and painting them while food offerings which are known to be loved by Ganesha are placed in front of the idol and these include modak, shrikhand, payasam, coconut rice, motichoor laddoo and other sweets. Make this Ganesh Chaturthi a truly delicious and spiritually enriching festival by trying the 8 recipes below that will not only tantalise your taste buds but also symbolise the love and devotion that devotees pour into their celebrations. Dig Deeper

