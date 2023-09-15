Rishi Sunak orders ban on American XL bully dogs after man dies in latest dog attack

A man has died after a dog attack in central England, emergency services said Friday, the latest in a spate of attacks that prompted Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to vow action. A 30-year-old man was arrested on Thursday on suspicion of having dogs dangerously out of control, said Staffordshire Police.(REUTERS)

Emergency services were called on Thursday to reports that a man had been left seriously injured after being bitten by two dogs near Birmingham.

"Upon arrival we found a man who had sustained multiple life-threatening injuries and was in a critical condition," said the West Midlands Ambulance Service.

"Unfortunately, after arrival at hospital, despite the best efforts it became clear that nothing more could be done to save him (and) he was confirmed deceased."

A 30-year-old man was arrested on Thursday on suspicion of having dogs dangerously out of control, said Staffordshire Police.

Police are now determining the breeds of the dogs involved but Sunak said an American bully XL, known for its stocky and muscular appearance, was suspected.

The issue of dangerous dogs has reached the top level of UK politics following a series of attacks.

An 11-year-old girl was left seriously injured after she was attacked on Saturday by an American bully XL and Staffordshire bull terrier crossbreed puppy.

The incident led interior minister Suella Braverman to seek "urgent advice" on whether the American bully XL breed should be banned.

"This is appalling," she tweeted after the attack.

"The American XL Bully is a clear and lethal danger to our communities, particularly to children. We can't go on like this. I have commissioned urgent advice on banning them."

Sunak added on Friday: "It's clear this is not about a handful of badly trained dogs. It's a pattern of behaviour and it cannot go on.

"While owners already have a responsibility to keep their dogs under control I want to reassure people that we are urgently working on ways to stop these attacks and protect the public.

"Today I have tasked ministers to bring together police and experts to firstly define the breed of dogs behind these attacks with a view to then outlawing it."

The pit bull terrier, Japanese tosa, dogo Argentino, and Fila Brasileiro are currently banned in the UK.

The American bully XL is related to the pit bull terrier, though larger, but is not subject to any legal restrictions itself. It is not recognised as a breed by the country's Kennel Club, complicating efforts to legislate them.

Sunak said defining the breed was vital. "We will then ban the breed under the Dangerous Dogs Act and new laws will be in place by the end of the year," he added.

“These dogs are dangerous. I want to reassure the public that we will take all necessary steps to keep people safe.”