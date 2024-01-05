Evening briefing: Sanjay Raut's hint on INDIA seat-sharing; ‘Cold day’ alert in north Indian states, and all latest news

Even amidst the recent war of words with the Congress party regarding seat-sharing, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut hinted on Friday that discussions among the INDIA bloc parties in Maharashtra have been ‘positive’ and are approaching finalisation.“I had a discussion with the senior leaders of the party who are a part of the high-level committee. In a few days, we'll sit with the committee formed by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, and our primary discussions will come to an end,” Raut told reporters in Mumbai. Initially, there seemed to be a lack of agreement among the opposition parties in Maharashtra regarding the distribution of seats, as each party voiced distinct preferences and expectations. Dig deeper Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut (HT Photo/Kunal Patil)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a 'cold day' warning for several northern states, predicting temperatures to drop below 10 degrees Celsius. In its recent update, the IMD highlighted the expectation of dense to very dense fog persisting during nights and mornings in the northwest region for the next two days. As per IMD records, minimum temperatures, noted at 8:30 am on Friday over the past 24 hours, varied between 6-10°C across most parts of Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, West Rajasthan, and specific areas in East Rajasthan and West Uttar Pradesh.

Following the shooting at Perry High School in Iowa, former UN Ambassador and potential presidential candidate Nikki Haley urged for reform in mental health, emphasizing the urgency to address what she referred to as the "cancer that is mental health." Her remarks on mental health reform, shared on social media, received criticism from one user who labeled her metaphors as "terrible." Concurrently, Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy swiftly took a dig at Haley, questioning her comparison of mental health to cancer within conservative circles. Reacting to her post, Ramaswamy said: “I think she might've actually written this one herself”. Dig deeper

Actor Aamir Khan's daughter, Ira Khan, tied the knot with her longtime partner, Nupur Shikhare, on January 3. The couple is gearing up for their wedding in Udaipur, scheduled for January 8. Both Ira and Nupur were spotted hand in hand as they arrived at the airport on Friday afternoon. Aamir Khan, accompanied by his son Azad Rao, was also seen departing for Udaipur on the same day. Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare are preparing to celebrate their wedding festivities in Udaipur, joined by friends and family. The couple appeared together at the airport, warmly posing for the photographers present. Reena Dutta, Ira's mother, was also spotted following behind the couple. Dig deeper

North India is grappling with uncomfortably low daytime temperatures, making this winter season quite challenging for residents. The extreme cold not only drains energy but also poses potential health risks, ranging from stroke to heart attacks. Our bodies exert extra effort to manage these freezing temperatures. The blood vessels, responsible for supplying blood to different body parts, can constrict due to the cold, leading to elevated blood pressure levels. Prolonged exposure to these chilly conditions might result in hypothermia, impacting brain function and potentially causing neurological problems. Dig deeper

The Test match with the shortest result in history witnessed a wicket falling approximately every 19.4 balls, marking the lowest dismissal rate recorded in any Test match. While defending a target of 79 isn't typical in Test cricket, this match already had several unprecedented moments. India's strategy during the chase indicated their reluctance to endure pressure and contribute to this Test's unique records. Yashasvi Jaiswal seemed to adopt a typical IPL innings approach, while Rohit Sharma opted for a more traditional method, attempting to defend his first delivery from Kagiso Rabada. Dig deeper

