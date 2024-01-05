Cold to severe cold conditions expected in Delhi as fog at upper levels persists

A thick fog blanketing Delhi at the upper levels of the atmosphere was expected to persist throughout the day, block sunlight, and lead to “cold day” to “severe cold day” conditions on Friday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said even as the minimum temperature of 9.4°C was three notches above normal. The upper-level fog remains dense usually when the wind speed is slow at the transport level. (HT PHOTO)

Delhi recorded its lowest maximum temperature—12.5°C— in two years on Thursday, making it a “severe cold day”. The cold conditions were expected to last until Saturday due to the thickening of the fog for nearly a week and the icy cold winds from the Himalayas.

The maximum temperature on Friday was expected to be around 13°C and 14°C on Saturday even as the air quality remained in the “very poor” category, improving marginally in comparison to Thursday. An average air quality index (AQI) of 349 (very poor) was recorded at 10am on Friday. It was 377 (very poor) at 4pm on Thursday.

The air quality was likely to remain “very poor” until Sunday. It is expected to be “very poor” or “poor” for the subsequent six days.

Thursday’s maximum temperature was seven degrees below the normal. A “severe cold day” is when the minimum is below 10°C and the maximum is over 6.5 degrees below normal.

Delhi last experienced a colder day on January 25, 2022, when the mercury plunged to 12.1°C. The IMD on Wednesday said that the maximum would be 17°C with “mainly clear skies” and “cold day conditions in isolated places”. The agency revised the forecast to “cold” to “severe cold” day conditions and issued an orange alert asking people to take precautions until Saturday.

The maximum was likely to hover around 13-14°C at Safdarjung until Saturday. The Capital’s coldest day ever was recorded on December 30, 2019, when the maximum was just 9.4°C.

Jafarpur in southwest Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 10.5°C, followed by 11.4°C at Palam and 11.6°C at Ayanagar on Thursday. The highest maximum temperature of 12.6°C was recorded at Lodhi Road and Pitampura.

A western disturbance by January 8 was expected to marginally raise both the maximum and minimum temperature. Delhi is likely to get a drizzle on January 8 night or in the early hours of January 9. The maximum could rise to 17°C by January 9 and the minimum to around 9°C.

The upper-level fog remains dense usually when the wind speed is slow at the transport level amid ample moisture. This does not allow the fog to weaken. The shallow fog at the surface level reduced visibility to 500 metres on Thursday. At least 26 trains were delayed as a result.