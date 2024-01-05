close_game
close_game
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Newlyweds Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare head to Udaipur for their second wedding ceremony, Aamir Khan joins them. Watch

Newlyweds Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare head to Udaipur for their second wedding ceremony, Aamir Khan joins them. Watch

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Jan 05, 2024 06:04 PM IST

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare will host a grand wedding celebration in Udaipur. The couple registered their marriage on January 3.

Actor Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan got married to her longtime beau and fiance, Nupur Shikhare on January 3. The couple is all set for the wedding in Udaipur, that will take place on January 8. Both Ira and Nupur held hands as they were seen entering the airport on Friday afternoon. Aamir Khan was also spotted leaving for Udaipur on Friday, along with son Azad Rao. (Also read: Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare are married: Groom shocks internet with ‘baniyan-shorts’ wedding look. Watch)

Aamir Khan, Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare were spotted at the airport.
Aamir Khan, Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare were spotted at the airport.

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare leave for Jaipur

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare are all set to host wedding festivities in Udaipur along with friends and family members. The couple were seen entering the airport together, and smiled for the paparazzi stationed outside. Ira's mother, Reena Dutta was also seen, walking behind the couple.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Aamir Khan spotted leaving for Udaipur with son Azad Rao

Actor Aamir Khan was also seen with son Azad Rao as they jetted off to Udaipur. The Laal Singh Chaddha actor wore a red kurta and paired it with flared pants. The actor stepped out of his car, and took son Azad with him to briefly pose for the paparazzi stationed near the airport. Aamir smiled and then went inside with Azad, who looked cute in a black t-shirt.

Nupur got married wearing vest and shorts

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare signed their marriage documents in the presence of family and friends on Wednesday at Taj Lands End in Mumbai. For his special day, Nupur ditched the traditional baraat and was seen jogging on the streets in just a vest and shorts to reach the venue. He went ahead and even signed the documents in his gym wear- which did not go down well with the internet. Pictures and videos of Nupur signing the court papers in his gym attire caught the attention of many, and sparked a meme fest.

More details about reception

A report by India Today also stated that after their grand Udaipur wedding on January 8, the couple is set to host a reception on January 13 in Mumbai. Among the expected attendees are several friends and colleagues of Aamir Khan from the industry, such as Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan, Karan Johar, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Rajkumar Hirani, Ashutosh Gowarikar and Juhi Chawla, among many others.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out